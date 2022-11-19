Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High school senior makes donation to help new mothers
MIAMI – A senior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School made a thoughtful donation to help new mothers at Broward Health Coral Springs. For the past month-and-a-half, Natalia Guzman, who wants to go into medicine, organized a drive at her school.She collected onsies, nursing pads, diapers, blankets and even letters of encouragement for healthcare workers and their patients. This weekend, she made the special delivery with the help of her friend, teacher, and parents.The staff at Broward Health Coral Springs maternity unit will now have a packing party and distribute all the items Natalia donated.
United Way opens another location for its Mission United veterans’ assistance program
Fort Lauderdale – United Way of Broward County’s Mission United has been aiding the county’s veterans and their families for the past 10 years, and now the service organization has expanded its operations to a second Fort Lauderdale location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a standing-room-only...
WPBF News 25
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
southdadenewsleader.com
Local Resident ‘Pays it Forward’
Patrons of the Farmers’ Market Restaurant are familiar with Carline Camp, one of the waitresses there. They may not know that several years ago she was able to receive urgently needed medical treatment through the benevolence of a surgeon in Miami. She told the News Leader “Dr Levine did...
WPBF News 25
Feeding South Florida families during the holidays
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — With the holiday season underway, an increasing number of South Floridians are relying on the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast food banks to feed their families. Jamie Kendall is the CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank. She says the people seeking assistance...
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
doralfamilyjournal.com
USDA Program to feed low-income families will have healthier food
DORAL, FL – USDA program that feeds low-income pregnant women, babies and young children will now include healthier options, according to a proposal made on Thursday. The program known as WIC benefits more than 6.2 million people annually and the federal government currently pays about $5 billion a year to run it, which is administered through states and other jurisdictions.
Click10.com
Miami Marlins hand out 1,000 meals, turkeys for 14th annual Thanksgiving distribution
MIAMI – With the holiday spirit in full effect, the Miami Marlins are making sure families have something on the table for Thanksgiving. Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela visited loanDepot Park where the Marlins gave out meals and a 10-pound turkey to 1000 families on Friday. This is...
Local Jewish community remains wary after recent insults
Fort Lauderdale – Long before the recent, highly-publicized anti-semitic words and deeds of rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving, acts of anti-Jewish vandalism and other hate crimes were no stranger to Broward County. Just ask Fort Lauderdale resident Alan Tinter, who was walking his dog one early...
WSVN-TV
Dog found emaciated in Homestead makes full recovery
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care. This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August. She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water. A few months later, the pup...
southdadenewsleader.com
Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month
As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101
It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
stu.edu
The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice Hosts Panel Conversation on “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras”
On Tuesday, November 15th, the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice and the St. Thomas University Department of Criminal Justice hosted an engaging panel conversation titled, “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras.” Dr. Debbie Goodman, Director of the St. Thomas University Undergraduate Criminal Justice Program, moderated the panel discussion which explored the benefits and challenges of police body-worn cameras. The panel included Karhlton F. Moore, Director of the Bureau of Justice (BJA); Lieutenant Joel Bello, Esq. ’19 of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Adjunct Professor at St. Thomas Law; Dr. Shirley Plantin ‘99, ’01, Chief Executive Consultant of U-Turn Youth Consulting Firm; and Lenora Ledwon, J.D., Ph.D., Professor of Law at St. Thomas Law.
miabites.com
Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving
Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system
Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
Comments / 0