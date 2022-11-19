ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

High school senior makes donation to help new mothers

MIAMI – A senior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School made a thoughtful donation to help new mothers at Broward Health Coral Springs. For the past month-and-a-half, Natalia Guzman, who wants to go into medicine, organized a drive at her school.She collected onsies, nursing pads, diapers, blankets and even letters of encouragement for healthcare workers and their patients. This weekend, she made the special delivery with the help of her friend, teacher, and parents.The staff at Broward Health Coral Springs maternity unit will now have a packing party and distribute all the items Natalia donated.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Local Resident ‘Pays it Forward’

Patrons of the Farmers’ Market Restaurant are familiar with Carline Camp, one of the waitresses there. They may not know that several years ago she was able to receive urgently needed medical treatment through the benevolence of a surgeon in Miami. She told the News Leader “Dr Levine did...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WPBF News 25

Feeding South Florida families during the holidays

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — With the holiday season underway, an increasing number of South Floridians are relying on the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast food banks to feed their families. Jamie Kendall is the CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank. She says the people seeking assistance...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

USDA Program to feed low-income families will have healthier food

DORAL, FL – USDA program that feeds low-income pregnant women, babies and young children will now include healthier options, according to a proposal made on Thursday. The program known as WIC benefits more than 6.2 million people annually and the federal government currently pays about $5 billion a year to run it, which is administered through states and other jurisdictions.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog found emaciated in Homestead makes full recovery

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care. This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August. She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water. A few months later, the pup...
HOMESTEAD, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month

As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning 101

It’s been one week since another successful Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival event, which was held last Sunday, November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Of course, at the event people enjoyed a plethora of jerk dishes of all kinds, alongside a healthy dose of authentic Jamaican culture and musical performances.
MIRAMAR, FL
stu.edu

The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice Hosts Panel Conversation on “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras”

On Tuesday, November 15th, the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice and the St. Thomas University Department of Criminal Justice hosted an engaging panel conversation titled, “The Truth About Body-Worn Cameras.” Dr. Debbie Goodman, Director of the St. Thomas University Undergraduate Criminal Justice Program, moderated the panel discussion which explored the benefits and challenges of police body-worn cameras. The panel included Karhlton F. Moore, Director of the Bureau of Justice (BJA); Lieutenant Joel Bello, Esq. ’19 of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Adjunct Professor at St. Thomas Law; Dr. Shirley Plantin ‘99, ’01, Chief Executive Consultant of U-Turn Youth Consulting Firm; and Lenora Ledwon, J.D., Ph.D., Professor of Law at St. Thomas Law.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
miabites.com

Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving

Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system

Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy