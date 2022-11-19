ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Orange and Blue Report Preview Week 11: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Dave Althouse
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JA1Ft_0jGKw5Ru00

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have been bitter division rivals since the 1960s.  There has been no love lost between these storied franchises, but this year, collectively, wins have been hard to come by.

The Broncos and Raiders are a combined 5 and 13 as the two teams prepare to square off Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. A statistic that led Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett to point out the obvious.

“Somebody has to win this game. It’s been a lot of one-point scores between—not one point, but one-score games—between both of the clubs,” said Hackett.  “Somebody’s going to have to make that final play to come out on top.”

No place for hate: Hackett has no Raiders-Broncos animus

To come out on top Sunday, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley believes the running game is the key for the Broncos, on both sides of the ball .

“You’ve gotta get to running the football first and foremost. Take some pressure off of Russell Wilson and that passing game,” Stokey said on this week’s episode of ‘The Orange and Blue Report.’ “Get back to the basics and the fundamentals. Keep it simple.  Run the football.”

The Broncos’ defense surrendered a season-high 212 yards rushing to the Raiders in their 32-23, week 4 loss in Las Vegas. Stokley said stopping the run should be the focus on Sunday.

“Josh Jacobs ran through them last time (for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns), so you’re going to have to stop the run. Make [Derek] Carr beat you with his arm, and I think they’ll whoop them,” Stokley said.

Broncos’ oddity: NFL’s best defense, worst offense

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr choked back tears following the team’s fourth loss in its last five games. He hinted that not all of the players are on the same page.

Stokley thinks that is a sign that the Raider locker room is fracturing .

“You saw the Raiders three weeks ago get shut out by the New Orleans Saints. [Then,] they lost a 17-point lead two weeks ago in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week, interim-head coach Jeff Saturday, who left his job as an ESPN NFL analyst, helped the Indianapolis Colts beat the Raiders 25-20,” recalled Stokley.  “They’re on the ropes.  It’s time for this Broncos defense to go ahead and knock ‘em out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVgMz_0jGKw5Ru00

Catch the prematch buildup on Saturday night’s “The Orange and Blue Report” at 11 p.m.

You can catch the full game on FOX31, as well as pre and post-game coverage of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Broncos and the Raiders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Routine patrols lead to three drug-related arrests

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said routine night patrols by deputies have resulted in three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine through two separate traffic stops. PCSO said the first stop occurred after deputies were patrolling in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, just west of Colorado […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man stranded in stolen car arrested for felony warrants

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a Colorado Springs man who was stranded on the road in a stolen vehicle and wanted on several felony warrants, which included attempted homicide early Friday morning on Nov. 18. At 3 a.m., PCSO responded to reports of a stranded motorist on Interstate 25 south […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Live coverage: Broncos start on defense against Raiders

The Broncos return home to face off with the rival Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Josh McDaniels. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. First quarter Injury update: DL Jonathan Harris (knee) is QUESTIONABLE to return in #LVvsDEN.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022 Broncos win coin toss and defer. Will start on defense. Pregame 👀 our inactives for #LVvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/U97xGMIw1X pic.twitter.com/jbIbdSrgPj— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022 Locker room’s ready for #ColorRush 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QhltIyZfdg— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
KXRM

Body identified, death being investigated as homicide

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Ricky Keiser as the man whose body was found in southeast Colorado Springs in early November. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 3 a.m., CSPD received a call about a possible dead body near South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help deputies locate missing & endangered 16-year-old

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. Jaylyn Edmonds left her home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, near the corner of Almont Avenue and Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspects wanted for Pueblo West Walgreens burglary

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October. PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items. If you have information, call […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and 88 blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim of Pueblo officer-involved shooting identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who died during an officer-involved shooting near the Pueblo Mall on Thursday, Nov. 10. 62-year-old Reginald Perry Bethea was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive Thursday morning. […]
PUEBLO, CO
Yardbarker

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders Final Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders can be without their All-Pro wide receiver on Sunday. The team’s final injury report was released on Friday, and it revealed their wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) questionable for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Also questionable for Week 11 are Raiders starting left...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Denver Gazette

Live coverage: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos return home to face off with the rival Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Josh McDaniels. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Pregame 👀 our inactives for #LVvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/U97xGMIw1X pic.twitter.com/jbIbdSrgPj— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022 Locker room’s ready for #ColorRush 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QhltIyZfdg— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 20, 2022
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: C Andre James

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos (3-6), on Sunday. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. We spoke in the locker room with...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to a statement released by Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club where a mass shooting occurred just before midnight on Nov. 19, the suspect was subdued by heroic customers. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and 25 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy