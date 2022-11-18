Where to View America’s Longest-Running Boat Parade. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (November 16, 2022) – Back for another sensational year, the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 14 – 18 beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor than ever featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers, dancers and much more! Parade-goers can view the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade from nearly 50 viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. Event organizers unveil details below of the full line-up of happenings at America’s most iconic Christmas event, as well as the wide variety of viewing locations by sand and boat.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO