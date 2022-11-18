Read full article on original website
Whip Tea and Cafe Heads to Huntington Beach
The cafe promises "a modern twist on afternoon tea."
newportbeachindy.com
Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign
We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen. Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
KSBW.com
3 Central Coast restaurants named top spots to grab brunch in California, according to Yelp
SALINAS, Calif. — Three Central Coast restaurants were named in Yelp's 'Top 100 California Brunch Restaurants' list of 2022. Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews. Yelp's first-ever top 100 brunch list of...
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip
Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
The Father and Son-Owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Forrest and Jeremy Frederick are gearing up to open a second ham-centric outpost
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
More Moves in the Works for EggBred
Franchisee Peter Song is in talks to secure a lease in Huntington Beach.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
visitnewportbeach.com
114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE SETS SAIL DECEMBER 14-18, 2022
Where to View America’s Longest-Running Boat Parade. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (November 16, 2022) – Back for another sensational year, the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 14 – 18 beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor than ever featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers, dancers and much more! Parade-goers can view the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade from nearly 50 viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. Event organizers unveil details below of the full line-up of happenings at America’s most iconic Christmas event, as well as the wide variety of viewing locations by sand and boat.
Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained
Thankful for the week off from school (maybe not), but not sure what to do? We’ve got you covered with kid-friendly locations right here in Long Beach to entertain—and even educate. The post Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained appeared first on Long Beach Post.
