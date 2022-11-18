ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

newportbeachindy.com

Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign

We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen. Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip

Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE SETS SAIL DECEMBER 14-18, 2022

Where to View America’s Longest-Running Boat Parade. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (November 16, 2022) – Back for another sensational year, the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 14 – 18 beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor than ever featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers, dancers and much more! Parade-goers can view the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade from nearly 50 viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. Event organizers unveil details below of the full line-up of happenings at America’s most iconic Christmas event, as well as the wide variety of viewing locations by sand and boat.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

