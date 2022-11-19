Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Hayward will be available on the road. In 29.2 expected minutes, our models project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Jazz HC Updates Mike Conley Injury After Portland Win
The Utah Jazz are holding their breath on Mike Conley.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Pelicans' Monday matchup versus Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) expects to play in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After a three game absence with a right foot contusion, Williamson believe he will be able to return on Monday night. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 34.7 FanDuel points.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
Malik Monk ejected for Kings Sunday after second technical foul
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk has been ejected Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Monk picked up his second technical foul early in the fourth quarter and was subsequently ejected. Expect more work for Terence Davis in the veteran's stead. Before exiting, Monk had 8 points, 3...
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Nuggets' Ish Smith (calf) upgraded to questionable for Sunday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Smith hasn't played yet in November as he recovers from a calf strain, but he has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's game against the Mavericks. Even if he suits up, the veteran point guard won't be expected to see many minutes.
Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
