Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

More companies are offering free thanksgiving meals

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller family has distributed meals for 24...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ksl.com

Epidemiologist says Utahns should be watching all disease trends, not just COVID

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns kept track of daily COVID-19 statistics for months and months, to better understand the virus and its spread. And while the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is still providing weekly updates on case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths and other stats, much of that data is painting a less accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the community than it used to. Keeping an eye on the virus has become a less important marker for community health.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah man discovers supernova

TOOELE — When most people are heading home after a long day at work, Patrick Wiggins is just starting. He spends most nights at his Tooele County home or the Stansbury Park observatory looking up. Wiggins, NASA's solar system ambassador to Utah, wants to see if anything has changed.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

A weekend chill with a side of haze

Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

