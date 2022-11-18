Read full article on original website
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Move Closer to Big Trade, Penguins Feel the Love
The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
Dan’s Daily: Horvat to Capitals Trade Rumors, Penguins Go Red Carpet
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?
A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
‘It’s a Funny Game,’: Pettersson Riding High, Rust Fighting Through
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Marcus Pettersson ascended to the Pittsburgh Penguins top defense pair a couple of weeks ago and has earned positive reviews despite joining his teammates for one whopper of a bad game last Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bryan Rust signed a new six-year contract with a cap hit of just above $5 million last May. The Penguins’ gritty, speedy winger, whose offense bloomed in the last few seasons, has not been putting up commensurate points.
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
Penguins Notebook: Malkin’s Milestone; Right Back at it
Evgeni Malkin played an outstanding game for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 3-0 victory in Winnipeg Saturday night. He’s done that more than a few times over the 999 in which he’s appeared since entering the NHL in 2006-07. Malkin hasn’t done much against Chicago to pad any...
Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe Really Wanted His Team to Halt Devils’ Win Streak
Following the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked about his thoughts on how his team played. “I thought the difference was that we beat ourselves and gave them free goals,” he said before acknowledging the opposing team’s accomplishment. “They didn’t beat themselves at all and that’s how you win 11 in a row. You don’t beat yourself.”
Penguins Road Trip Blog: Things Pens Did Right, Locker Room Notes
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Holy (expletive deleted, times two), this place is cold, but unusual circumstances seemed to lift everyone’s spirits before the Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the Bell MTS Centre on the outskirts of Winnipeg. The Jets’ practice rink, with no less than four rinks, was hosting...
Penguins Keep it Simple, Ground Jets for 2nd Win in a Row, 3-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It took more than 40 minutes for the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-3) to light the lamp. And when they finally did, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker continued their run of piling up points. Zucker and Malkin worked a little give-and-go at the top of the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1) zone, which ended when Zucker blasted a one-timer past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals
Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
Penguins Grades: Patient Pens Finally Play Full 60 Minutes in 3-0 Win; Why it Matters (+)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — “I think we’re making we’re making progress. This was one of our more conscientious games,” Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Playing the one-goal game is a really good experience for us to go through, because you have to be diligent with the puck, and you have to make sure you have an element of patience associated with your game, so you don’t force something that’s not there. And I thought in the third period, our guys did a really good job.”
