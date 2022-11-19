Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Star Wars– Tales From The Rancor Pit’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Star Wars: Tales From The Rancor Pit HC, out next week from writer Cavan Scott and artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Puste, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan. ‘It’s a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt’s victim hangs...
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
23 Movies That People Think Started Strong Before Fizzling Out
"Very interesting setup and atmosphere, and then they just didn't know what to do with it."
comicon.com
Advance Review: Dialing Up The Horror In `The Silver Coin’ Vol. 3
This new trade paperback collects The Silver Coin issues #11-15, which are some of the series’ best installments. Horror fans will find a lot of love in these tales – from cannibalistic diner to monstrous firefighter, with plenty of gore splattered across each page. Overall. 8.5/10. Like a...
Linda Cardellini Discusses "Dead To Me," Her Favorite Memories From "Legally Blonde," And The Impact Of "Freaks And Geeks"
Linda Cardellini takes us behind the scenes of some of her most famous roles, including the final season of Dead to Me and how incredibly "lucky" she feels to have worked (and become best friends) with Christina Applegate.
comicon.com
Year End In ‘Deathstroke Inc.’ #15 Preview
“The brutal conclusion to Year One is here… Deathstroke may have completed his first contract, but he’s still got a score to settle with the man who destroyed Slade Wilson’s life. If you thought you knew Slade Wilson, you’re about to learn how little you know about the origin of Deathstroke!”
comicon.com
Superman And The New Gods: Previewing ‘Action Comics’ #1049
“KAL-EL RETURNS, CHAPTER 5 / RED MOON, PART THREE. We’re only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!”
See the Looks! Every Tyra Banks' 'DWTS' Fashion from Each of the Theme Nights
The fact that there aren’t any commercial breaks now that Dancing with the Stars is streaming on Disney+ means that host Tyra Banks hasn’t had many opportunities to switch up her outfits this season, but she's still managed to sparkle and shine each week!. That means that most...
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.9 – ‘Rag Trade’
Nothing takes the romance out of a proposal than saying you’re ready “to do the right thing” over and over again. Makes a girl feel right special, yet (as much as Alfie’s poor excuse for a proposal should’ve made the choice clear) it was never a given that Sandra (Harriet Slater) would turn Alfie (Jack Bannon) down, and quite the coup that she did.
comicon.com
Artist Francis Manapul Covers ‘Book Of Slaughter’ #1
BOOM! Studios today revealed Francis Manapul’s variant cover of Book Of Slaughter #1, the very first oversized one-shot special in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing The Children, from creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colorist Miquel Muerto and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘From...
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Blood Tree’: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Meets ‘Seven’
Writer Peter J. Tomasi (Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and artist Maxim Šimić (Escape from New York, Worlds Apart) team up for new ongoing series Blood Tree from Image Comics coming in February 2023. “In Blood Tree, two obsessed NYPD detectives...
Western series ‘The English’ thrills with Pawnee authenticity
IllumiNative’s Crystal Echo Hawk helped guide show along the way
comicon.com
Lying On The Edge Of Death: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #9
“Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardner finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?”
comicon.com
More ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Revealed To Close Out Image Comics’ 30th Anniversary
Image Comics have revealed six more Spawn team-up variant covers which will feature on the upcoming Golden Rage #5, Image! #9, Junkyard Joe #3, Love Everlasting #5, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #11, and Radiant Black #20. Todd McFarlane’s iconic, history-making, record-breaking Spawn will be appearing on over nearly 50...
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals Goñi Montes’ Variant Cover For ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the FOC Variant Cover of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 by Goñi Montes. The sequel comic book series from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora returns to the world of the hit crossover for an all-new adventure with fan-favorite teen fighting teams in December 2022.
comicon.com
Marc Guggenheim And Justin Greenwood Launch New Superhero Series ‘Torrent’ With Image Comics
Marc Guggenheim and Justin Greenwood, the team who brought you Resurrection comes a brand-new superhero series in Torrent. A new ongoing series launching in February 2023 from Image Comics. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero—Crackerjack—until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero… to vigilante....
1899 review – this painfully slow sci-fi show is absolutely agonising
The horror-mystery from the creators of German hit Dark follows the steamship Cerberus on a voyage beset by bizarre happenings. It’s dour, obtuse and oppressive – enjoy!
comicon.com
‘Final Space’ Creator Olan Rogers Delivers A Heartfelt Update Video
Final Space was an Scifi adventure comedy from 2018 that gained a cult following for its characters, world-building, and bloodthirsty bad guys. After the show was bounced around from network to network the series fell prey to the infamous HBO Max tax write-off and has now become lost media. It’s a cruel fate because Final Space had lots of creative potential. Now that action Scifi/Fantasy animated shows for adults are becoming more normalized Final Space would probably perform better today than when it initially premiered.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: The Dark Army’ #1 And Robin Takes Center Stage
Writers: Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver. “As Pariah’s Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he’s got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse—and he’s taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he’s right! Don’t miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU!”
