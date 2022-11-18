ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock wants your feedback on what to do with the Cantril School

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Historic building in Castle Rock will receive a new life 00:49

A historic building in Castle Rock is getting revitalized. The Cantril School is one of the historic buildings in the Town of Castle Rock.

It's located in downtown Castle Rock off 4th and Cantril. The school originally opened in 1897.

The Douglas County School District recently declared the property as surplus and the town is set to purchase it.

There will be an open house for the Castle Rock community to share their thoughts on how to repurpose the building.

That conversation is planned for Nov. 30 at the Cantril School auditorium.

