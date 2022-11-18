ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
geekwire.com

At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs

The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
