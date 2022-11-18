Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
An ex-Shopify employee used her severance to found a new startup after getting laid off with 1,000 others. Here's why that can be a smart move in a downturn.
Tech firms are slashing thousands of roles to cut costs. This ex-Shopify employee saw being laid off as an opportunity to start a business.
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
The company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs.
Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. But in some cases, those who were told their services were no longer needed have faced a double indignity: They’re owed thousands of dollars from the company with no idea when they will be reimbursed.
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
geekwire.com
At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs
The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
Opinion: With Amazon being the latest to join mass layoffs, why are American companies laying off so many employees?
How did we get here? And what can be done to stop it?. Many American companies are expected to lay off employees due to redundancies in the coming months. This mass layoff will affect households, businesses, and the government.
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
geekwire.com
Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees
As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Amazon reportedly cuts some Boston-based staff in widespread layoffs
The e-commerce giant is expected to cut about 10,000 workers in all. Amazon has reportedly laid off some of its Boston-based staff as part of. job cuts, just months after welcoming thousands of employees to its new Boston Tech Hub. The e-commerce giant is expected to cut about 10,000 workers...
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0