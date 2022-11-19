Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Approve Bills – County Board Per Diem & Expenses. Approve Usage of Courthouse Gazebo and Courtyard for Hometown Christmas on December 3rd, 2022. Approve Usage of...
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Unit #30 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released by the Dieterich Unit #30 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Congratulations to the 2022 DHS Homecoming Court! Front row from left to right: Callie Faller, Ella Kreke, Cortney Brummer, Laurie Brummer, Callie Gephart, Eva Meinhart. Back row from left to right: Tanner Niemerg, Lucas Westendorf, Cole Will, Brody Will, Pete Britton, Luke Wente.
Effingham Radio
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, 78
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 PM – Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with a service to follow. In loving memory of Ray, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Ranked Among Best Associate Degrees In Illinois
University HQ ranked Lake Land College as the twelfth best associate degree college in Illinois compared to nearly 50 other community colleges throughout the state. The college earned the recognition based on several factors, one of which was having affordable degree programs, quality teaching and supportive faculty. “We are exceedingly...
Effingham Radio
2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Friday-Saturday 11/18-11/19
FLORA VS. ALTAMONT (HEARD ON 105.5 JACK FM) SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY VS. 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST VS. 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE. SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART VS. 4 SEED NEOGA. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S VS. 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN. CLASS...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 42 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17. The Effingham County Health Department also announces it will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25; there will be no COVID testing those days.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
Effingham Radio
Report Of Shots Fired In Effingham Leads To Arrests
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/16/22 at 11:45 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Third Street regarding a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several people inside the residence. Officers conducted an initial investigation and obtained a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of the Effingham County State’s Attorney Office. Officers found a handgun and ammunition inside the residence. Officers also located evidence that a handgun had been fired during the search.
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
Comments / 0