ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Adams County celebrates Adoption Day with families

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFyEw_0jGKuKfy00

13 fostered children set to be united with new families 00:36

Some children in foster care were formally adopted in Adams County on Friday. It was an emotional journey for many as they recognized this amazing milestone that will impact children and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKbJd_0jGKuKfy00
CBS

"Get to adopt and make it official after 2-and-a-half years of a long process and just wanting permanency for this little guy and making sure he stays safe," said one adoptive father in Adams County.

CBS

There are thousands of children in foster care across Colorado who are hoping to find families that can offer permanency.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Daddy Bruce's Feed-A-Family Foundation holds 20th annual food drive

With inflation raising the cost of food and essential items, a foundation stepped in once again to feed families who are in need. Daddy Bruce's Thanksgiving Feed-A-Family event held its 20th annual food distribution. The foundation had drivers pull up and open their trunks, while someone placed a huge box filled with food and essential goods for families. The event took place on Bruce Randolph Ave, as volunteers offered over 4,000 meals. The foundation says its theme for this year's drive was "Feeding families and honoring legends." The drive is in honor of Reverend Ronald Wooding, who passed away earlier this year. "It's important to help all communities and all communities because as we know we just got out of a pandemic. So all people are hurting," said Xiomara Yanique, program director. "I don't want to just specify just one, it's all people and we don't turn away anyone." The drive was held in Denver, but Yanique says people from all over come to receive food. "We don't turn away anyone, people come from as far as Colorado Springs and we help," Yanique said. The foundation says it's still accepting donations, since it's the community's support that makes the drive possible each year. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado rescue diver pulls dog from ice; dog expected to be okay

All tails were wagging Friday after an Evans Fire Protection District rescue swimmer pulled a dog out of a pond that froze over.The ice broke and the dog was trapped, according to the agency, and became stuck in the freezing water."This morning, A-shift responded to a local pond for a dog stuck in the ice," the agency wrote on Facebook Friday. "A rescue swimmer was able [to] reach the dog and bring him to shore where he was warmed up and taken to the vet for evaluation and we're happy to report, he is expected to be okay."Firefighter Brian Igli...
EVANS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Indian Family Resource Center seeking help after non-profit van stolen, totaled

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Warming centers help those experiencing homeless stay warm overnight

With subfreezing cold and snow outside, Greg Burgis was happy to be inside the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax Avenue and York Street being used for warming."I'd be outside underneath a tarp," he said, adding that he is experiencing homelessness.He showed CBS News Colorado his dwelling beneath an outside overhang, with a sleeping bag and a propane heater."I stay here watch the building and shovel the snow for the building owner. The homeless should be an asset, not a liability."Just across the street, there is relief from the cold. "I think it looks wonderful, it's beautiful in there. It...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk

A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Severe Weather Shelter Network focuses not only on shelter, but sense of community

With temperatures dropping and snow piling up, getting inside shouldn't be a luxury. For Stevie, it is.  "I woke up wet, cold, I had a tarp on me, a sleeping bag and I froze really bad," he said.  He's unhoused and asked that we not use his last name.  "When you lay down on that frozen ground, it's cold," he said.  His story is like so many others being housed overnight by the Severe Weather Shelter Network. "Last night I slept outside the Lakewood library. This is a big improvement over getting snowed on," Randy Chase said as he dried his boots on a nearby...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy