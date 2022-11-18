Adams County celebrates Adoption Day with families

13 fostered children set to be united with new families 00:36

Some children in foster care were formally adopted in Adams County on Friday. It was an emotional journey for many as they recognized this amazing milestone that will impact children and their families.

"Get to adopt and make it official after 2-and-a-half years of a long process and just wanting permanency for this little guy and making sure he stays safe," said one adoptive father in Adams County.

There are thousands of children in foster care across Colorado who are hoping to find families that can offer permanency.