Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders douse Broncos in OT on Davante Adams TD catch
Davante Adams waved goodbye to the folks in the Mile High City on Sunday. Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to his favorite target early in overtime and the struggling Raiders had a 22-16 victory over the struggling Broncos. The winning drive covered 67 yards over three plays and...
49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude
On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
Raiders QB Derek Carr dominates Broncos in Week 11
Going up against the No. 3 ranked scoring defense in the NFL, Derek Carr and the Raiders were severely overmatched on offense. They came into this game without two Pro Bowl pass catchers in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, who were placed on the injured reserve list before Week 10.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: ‘Bills Mafia’ Taking Over Ford Field?
It will be an unusual weekend for the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, including for the fanbases. The Bills and Browns will meet in Detroit's Ford Field for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff under odd - and chilly - circumstances. A massive blizzard in Buffalo brought heavy amounts of snow,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Activate S Jeremy Chinn
After missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, the Carolina Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster ahead of today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. This is a welcome sign for a secondary that's more than a tad beat up with Myles Harstfield (ankle) and Juston...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Rocky Ride: Sean McVay Says LA ‘Can’t Jump Off Rollercoaster’ After Loss vs. Saints
The past year for the Los Angeles Rams has been a thrilling ride to say the least. An run to Super Bowl LVI saw a fair share of exciting finishes before the Rams fittingly earned the Lombardi Trophy after a game-winning drive in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields Injured During Yet Another Failed Final Drive
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears continued playing the quarterback run card Sunday and got what teams eventually get with this in the NFL. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury trying to run with the ball on first down during the start of a failed two-minute drill, and once again they came away losers in a last-gasp effort during a 27-24 loss to Atlanta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He’s Capable
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett completed 68.2 percent of his passes, threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns and it wasn't enough to defeat the Buffalo Bills.. He did everything he could to help the Browns win this game and it wasn't enough to win which is every bit an indictment of the current team in addition to illustrating what the Browns are still missing at the quarterback position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Tied 7-7 First Quarter
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs. The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Giants Will Beat Detroit, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
If you've been craving some true old-school style football, the Week 11 clash between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Giants, 7-2 on the season, have been mostly getting it done via their ground game, reminiscent of the old Bill Parcells teams that used to ram the ball down their opponent's throats, daring them to stop them. They've also been getting it done with a bend-but-don't-break defense that has been consistently good in key situational stats such as the red zone and third down.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Skid Continues In Road Loss To Saints
Looking for redemption, the Los Angeles Saints traveled to the Big Easy to take on a floundering New Orleans Saints team at the Super Dome on Sunday. And after leading at halftime, they seemed to be well on their way to doing so. However, for the third time this season,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan
The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Bet: Jamaal Williams Will Lead Detroit Lions’ Offense
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is one of the leaders of a young NFL roster seeking to turn around their fortunes. When times have been tough, the veteran running back has shared stories with the team and has been willing to discuss with a player the importance of rebounding after a subpar practice.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Go Quick
As we near the end of the college football season and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report
Denver enters Sunday’s game against Las Vegas ranked last in the NFL in points per game.
Comments / 0