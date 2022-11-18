If you've been craving some true old-school style football, the Week 11 clash between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Giants, 7-2 on the season, have been mostly getting it done via their ground game, reminiscent of the old Bill Parcells teams that used to ram the ball down their opponent's throats, daring them to stop them. They've also been getting it done with a bend-but-don't-break defense that has been consistently good in key situational stats such as the red zone and third down.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO