MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state football championship game was destined to be a shootout. Then Kettle Moraine’s defense showed up to the party. After allowing 10 first-quarter points, the Lasers shut out West De Pere the rest of the way, scoring 20 unanswered to pull away for a 27-10 victory Friday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It gave Kettle Moraine its second state title in program history and first since 1988, as head coach Matt McDonnell gleefully hoisted the gold ball trophy from midfield for all of the KM faithful to see.

WALES, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO