FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
thescorewi.com
Kimberly football wins WIAA D1 state championship
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Kimberly football claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship 34-30 Friday night in an epic back and forth tussle against Mukwonago. The game featured 2 ties early and 5 lead changes in the final 16 minutes. Papermakers RB Blake Barry scored 4 touchdowns in the triumph, including the game winner with 26 seconds left.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raise the gold ball once again
MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state football championship game was destined to be a shootout. Then Kettle Moraine’s defense showed up to the party. After allowing 10 first-quarter points, the Lasers shut out West De Pere the rest of the way, scoring 20 unanswered to pull away for a 27-10 victory Friday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It gave Kettle Moraine its second state title in program history and first since 1988, as head coach Matt McDonnell gleefully hoisted the gold ball trophy from midfield for all of the KM faithful to see.
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
CBS 58
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police beef up parade security
The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. One more sleep 'til the opening of the gun-deer season. The 9-day gun-deer season starts bright and early Saturday morning. Jeff Pritzl talks about the state's deer herd, past harvests, CWD, and the weather.
WBAY Green Bay
Hunters stock up for deer camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
WBAY Green Bay
Hunting means big bucks to the Northwoods
The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. One more sleep 'til the opening of the gun-deer season. The 9-day gun-deer season starts bright and early Saturday morning. Jeff Pritzl talks about the state's deer herd, past harvests, CWD, and the weather.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Omro community center loses its home
Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mother-daughter duo share...
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
