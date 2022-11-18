Read full article on original website
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – as it happened
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland Taps DOJ Veteran and War Crimes Prosecutor to Decide Whether Donald Trump Should Be Criminally Charged
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a longtime Justice Department veteran and war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to make the weighty decision over whether to charge Donald Trump with crimes. Smith, soon to be returning back to the United States from the Hague, vowed to pursue a...
MSNBC
Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Federal judge orders Biden administration to end Title 42 in five weeks
What is Title 42? Why is the U.S. ending Title 42 in 5 weeks? What pushback is the ruling receiving?
How Kentucky became the 1st state to revoke an act of Congress
Becoming a state in 1792, Kentucky wasted no time in making its presence known across the United States.
CBS News
Mosby asks for federal trial to be moved to Greenbelt, arguing publicity would taint Baltimore jury
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked a federal judge this week to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore and to Greenbelt, where jury members would be less likely to be familiar with her case. Mosby's defense made the request to transfer venues last...
Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced
An ongoing lawsuit involving the Washington Commanders reached a critical point Friday. Maryland’s Attorney General’s office announced Friday that the city and team have reached a settlement. The Commanders were “accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders,” wrote WJZ CBS Baltimore’s Twitter account. The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a Read more... The post Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
House Asks Supreme Court to Formally Settle Trump Tax Issue
Recently, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump's tax documents. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives panel that wants the information is petitioning the highest court in the land.
FBI may have had up to 8 informants in Proud Boys around the time of the January 6 riot, The New York Times reported
Defense lawyers for five Proud Boys members asked the court to dismiss the case based on information recently produced by the government.
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Jack Smith was named special counsel in two investigations targeting former President Donald Trump over the 2020 election and classified documents.
Justice Department investigating Massachusetts police department
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of discriminatory policing or uses excessive force.
When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow
The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a former Justice Department prosecutor to investigate two criminal cases involved former-President Donald Trump.
Democratic Senators send FTC letter urging an investigation of Twitter
A group of lawmakers urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe Twitter for any potential consent decree or consumer protection law violations in letter.
