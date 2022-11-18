ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

76ers ready to move on from notable starter?

After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million...
KRMG

Frustrated Giannis Antetokounmpo seen on video knocking over ladder to shoot free throws after loss to Sixers

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have been a bit frustrated after the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After his team lost 110-102 in Philadelphia, Antetokounmpo was seen trying to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center floor, but he had an obstacle to deal with first. A Sixers was standing with a tall ladder in front of the basket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder-shoving controversy with 76ers, explained

A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities

Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV recently chatted with Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll on Irwin's podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, where they discussed his preparations for the 2022-23 season, how he feels about playing alongside two former NBA MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, his new investment in defense, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Recovery

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with key injuries all throughout their first stretch of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Not only has Joel Embiid missed a few games due to a non-COVID illness, but the star guard James Harden went down with a tendon strain in his foot, which has him sidelined for at least a month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
97.3 ESPN

Ben Simmons: “I know what’s coming” in Philadelphia

It's a game that every Sixers fan has circled on the calender. Tuesday night, Philadelphia hosts Brooklyn, which means Ben Simmons will be in the building and playing for the Nets against his former team. And Simmons knows what's coming. "In Philly?" Simmons jokingly asked the reporter who asked the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly

Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Tied 7-7 First Quarter

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs. The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Skid Continues In Road Loss To Saints

Looking for redemption, the Los Angeles Saints traveled to the Big Easy to take on a floundering New Orleans Saints team at the Super Dome on Sunday. And after leading at halftime, they seemed to be well on their way to doing so. However, for the third time this season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

