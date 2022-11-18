Read full article on original website
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million...
Giannis Antetokounmpo might have been a bit frustrated after the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After his team lost 110-102 in Philadelphia, Antetokounmpo was seen trying to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center floor, but he had an obstacle to deal with first. A Sixers was standing with a tall ladder in front of the basket.
A bizarre scene played out post-game after the Philadelphia 76ers earned a thrilling 110-102 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Sixers were playing without injured stars James Harden and Tobias Harris, and lost starting guard Tyrese Maxey to injury after halftime, but rode another brilliant performance from Joel Embiid to the win.
PHILADELPHIA–Philadelphia 76ers offseason addition De’Anthony Melton was expected to provide consistent play on both ends of the floor after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies. Thus far, he has lived up to that billing, but one can see where he still has work to do out...
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV recently chatted with Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll on Irwin's podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, where they discussed his preparations for the 2022-23 season, how he feels about playing alongside two former NBA MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, his new investment in defense, and more.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with key injuries all throughout their first stretch of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Not only has Joel Embiid missed a few games due to a non-COVID illness, but the star guard James Harden went down with a tendon strain in his foot, which has him sidelined for at least a month.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of...
Ben Simmons had a priceless reaction on Sunday to a question about his former team. Simmons played 35 minutes and had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in his Brooklyn Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in their next game, which is on Tuesday.
It's a game that every Sixers fan has circled on the calender. Tuesday night, Philadelphia hosts Brooklyn, which means Ben Simmons will be in the building and playing for the Nets against his former team. And Simmons knows what's coming. "In Philly?" Simmons jokingly asked the reporter who asked the...
Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
After hearing the news about Tyrese Maxey on Saturday, Joel Embiid felt for his teammate.
Starting with one magical night in 1983, Uriah Young was hooked on the Philadelphia 76ers. Young, who lives in Bucks County and teaches sixth grade in South Jersey, makes the Sixers his avocation, podcasting and writing about them.
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs. The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the...
Looking for redemption, the Los Angeles Saints traveled to the Big Easy to take on a floundering New Orleans Saints team at the Super Dome on Sunday. And after leading at halftime, they seemed to be well on their way to doing so. However, for the third time this season,...
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's a matchup between two NFC powerhouses as well as two top NFL receivers who just happen to come from the same draft class. Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb...
