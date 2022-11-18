Trainers are now able to catch Cyclizar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! Introducing trainers to the Paldea region with over 100 new Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was released Friday, November 18th. In the game, Cyclizar is not only a great addition to any team for its effectiveness in battle, but trainers explore the new region, riding on its back. Here is everything you need to know about Cyclizar, the Mount Pokémon.

