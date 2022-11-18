ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for GrafTech International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GrafTech International. The company has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga

Where TPG RE Finance Trust Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $9.5 versus the current price of TPG RE Finance Trust at $6.965, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Benzinga

Why This Prelude Therapeutics Analyst Disagrees With 2 Others And Downgraded The Stock

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc PRLD came under pressure during early trading on Monday. The company’s decision to discontinue internal development of the PRMT5 program (PRT811) results in uncertainty around the way forward, according to BofA Securities. The Prelude Therapeutics Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad downgraded the rating for Prelude Therapeutics...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Home Point Capital HMPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

MongoDB Analysts See Upside Over Long-Term, Thanks To Fast-Growing Database Market

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded MongoDB, Inc MDB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $368 to $215. With a $68 billion addressable opportunity in the operational database market, a strong track record of market share gains, and a competent and experienced management team, MongoDB remains one of Singh’s favorite long-term growth stories in software.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Extra Space Storage

Within the last quarter, Extra Space Storage EXR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $171.75 with a high of $196.00 and a low of $150.00.
Benzinga

What Does ConocoPhillips' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of ConocoPhillips' Inc. COP moved higher by 9.16%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt ConocoPhillips' has. ConocoPhillips' Debt. Based on ConocoPhillips''s balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at $16.30 billion and...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Barings BDC

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Barings BDC BBDC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Barings BDC at $9.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Benzinga

What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?

Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Caesars Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Caesars Entertainment CZR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Peering Into Lockheed Martin's Recent Short Interest

Lockheed Martin's LMT short percent of float has risen 24.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Block Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession

Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy