'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GrafTech International. The company has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Where TPG RE Finance Trust Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $9.5 versus the current price of TPG RE Finance Trust at $6.965, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Why This Prelude Therapeutics Analyst Disagrees With 2 Others And Downgraded The Stock
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc PRLD came under pressure during early trading on Monday. The company’s decision to discontinue internal development of the PRMT5 program (PRT811) results in uncertainty around the way forward, according to BofA Securities. The Prelude Therapeutics Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad downgraded the rating for Prelude Therapeutics...
Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Home Point Capital HMPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
MongoDB Analysts See Upside Over Long-Term, Thanks To Fast-Growing Database Market
Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded MongoDB, Inc MDB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $368 to $215. With a $68 billion addressable opportunity in the operational database market, a strong track record of market share gains, and a competent and experienced management team, MongoDB remains one of Singh’s favorite long-term growth stories in software.
Expert Ratings for Extra Space Storage
Within the last quarter, Extra Space Storage EXR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $171.75 with a high of $196.00 and a low of $150.00.
What Does ConocoPhillips' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of ConocoPhillips' Inc. COP moved higher by 9.16%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt ConocoPhillips' has. ConocoPhillips' Debt. Based on ConocoPhillips''s balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at $16.30 billion and...
Interest Rates, Layoffs And Workers Choosing Home Are Causing Office Building Values To Plummet
Chances are there’s a lot of empty office space at Twitter Inc. now that new owner Elon Musk fired much of his inherited staff or demanded so much of them that they left en masse. But vacant space at Twitter is merely a reflection of the U.S. office market...
Expert Ratings for Barings BDC
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Barings BDC BBDC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Barings BDC at $9.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?
Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Expert Ratings for Caesars Entertainment
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Caesars Entertainment CZR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Peering Into Lockheed Martin's Recent Short Interest
Lockheed Martin's LMT short percent of float has risen 24.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
The Major REITS: Is A Bottom Now In Store Or Is This Another Relief Rally?
With interest rates easing off of their recent highs, including the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note yield (now back under 4%) and the 30-year fixed-rate national average mortgage rate (now back below 7%), real estate investment trusts (REITs) may be perking up. Is a bottom finally in store or is it...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Block Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession
Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
