Andy Dalton to start against the Rams on Sunday

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that quarterback Andy Dalton will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dalton has recently shown through the last few games that he might not be the best option after the Saints’ offense averaged under 215 passing yards and 11.5 points in the losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

However, Allen and the coaching staff believe Dalton is the best option right now.

“If I’m out there, I want to play the best that I can and do everything I can do to help this team win,” said New Orleans Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton.

“The last couple weeks we’ve fallen short. We haven’t been able to get it done. There is a bad taste in our mouths because of the two losses in a row,” said Dalton.

“I think we do understand that we do have a talented team I think sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, but I think spiritually we have enough good guys in the locker room where we’re not moping around just trying to find a way to get a win,” said New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.