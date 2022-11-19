ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Andy Dalton to start against the Rams on Sunday

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEyD0_0jGKtgrd00

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that quarterback Andy Dalton will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dalton has recently shown through the last few games that he might not be the best option after the Saints’ offense averaged under 215 passing yards and 11.5 points in the losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

WATCH: Saints talk Monday’s 27-13 loss to the Ravens

However, Allen and the coaching staff believe Dalton is the best option right now.

“If I’m out there, I want to play the best that I can and do everything I can do to help this team win,” said New Orleans Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton.

“The last couple weeks we’ve fallen short. We haven’t been able to get it done. There is a bad taste in our mouths because of the two losses in a row,” said Dalton.

“I think we do understand that we do have a talented team I think sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, but I think spiritually we have enough good guys in the locker room where we’re not moping around just trying to find a way to get a win,” said New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
NESN

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Questionable Sunday vs. Panthers

Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. Jackson is dealing with an illness that is not COVID-19-related. Although he is listed as questionable, head coach John Harbaugh stated Friday that he does expect Jackson to start Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy