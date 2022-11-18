ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man with lengthy rap sheet suspected in 67 smash-grab burglaries: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom, Juliet Papa
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoYPD_0jGKtWzF00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are trying to get a one-man crime spree off the street.

Mieshawn Moore, 34, is accused of breaking store windows and breaking in, and he's wanted in connection with 67 similar similar cases in the three boroughs, police said.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said Moore has been arrested "more than 30 times this year for burglary."

Moore uses a distinct object to smash windows and grab whatever merchandise he can, according to Corey, who is about to retire from the department.

"Generally, [he takes] money and electronics. It depends on the type of business," the chief said. "It's generally small things he can stick in his pocket."

He said a Brooklyn judge recently set bail at $10,000. Moore then posted it, and a week later, he was arrested twice in Manhattan for new burglaries before being released on his own recognizance.

According to the Corey, Moore has 15 open felony cases, and bench warrants were issued when he failed to show up in seven cases.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Carscoops

NY Police Arrest Cyclist For Removing Cover From Illegally Obscured License Plate

A New York cyclist got in trouble after removing a piece of plastic from an illegally obscured license plate of a Chevrolet Suburban in Brooklyn. He was arrested by NYPD officers after being charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the plate. Notably, the SUV driver who was inside the vehicle during the incident and called the police didn’t get a summons for obscuring his license plates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes

BRONX - A livery driver was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a pair of baby-faced crooks decked out in designer clothes from head to toe. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects in the armed robbery. Despite one wearing a balaclava and the other wearing a face mask, the suspects appeared to be young.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy