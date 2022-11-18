Man with lengthy rap sheet suspected in 67 smash-grab burglaries: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are trying to get a one-man crime spree off the street.

Mieshawn Moore, 34, is accused of breaking store windows and breaking in, and he's wanted in connection with 67 similar similar cases in the three boroughs, police said.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said Moore has been arrested "more than 30 times this year for burglary."

Moore uses a distinct object to smash windows and grab whatever merchandise he can, according to Corey, who is about to retire from the department.

"Generally, [he takes] money and electronics. It depends on the type of business," the chief said. "It's generally small things he can stick in his pocket."

He said a Brooklyn judge recently set bail at $10,000. Moore then posted it, and a week later, he was arrested twice in Manhattan for new burglaries before being released on his own recognizance.

According to the Corey, Moore has 15 open felony cases, and bench warrants were issued when he failed to show up in seven cases.