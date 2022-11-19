Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city.

27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business partners Adam Oldenburg and Mac Malchow, are excited to open up their third location in Kansas on Nov. 28.

“We’re very optimistic… we’re super excited to bring Toppers to Topeka,” Malchow said. “We’re on track for everything and we’re very excited to open our doors.”

Malchow said Toppers will separate itself from the competition with dough that’s made fresh every day and unique toppings such as tater-tots, cheese curds and steak. There will also be a complete vegan menu placed front and center for those leaning away from the meat toppings.

Toppers allows customers to pick from several in-house pizza combos or create their own depending on what they’re hungry for. A variety of sides such as baked Mac ‘N Cheese, boneless and traditional wings and their unique “Topperstix.”

The Topeka Toppers Pizza is located at 2613 SW 21st Street and will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Two other Kansas Toppers locations are located in Mission and Lawrence.

Some customers can expect to find special deals on the first day, including the chance to win a year of free pizza from Toppers. For other deals, check out the Topeka Toppers’ Facebook page by clicking here . You can also visit their website here.

