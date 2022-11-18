Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering offering free Thanksgiving meals this year!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is offering free Thanksgiving meals this Thursday!. It starts around Noon/12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3120 Broad River Road. Curtis spoke with the owner, Chef Karen Erinfolami, about the 8th annual event that looks to feed those in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Thanksgiving dish ideas with chef Darius Johnson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is filled with family traditions and traditional dishes. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering is switching things up with his five cheese mac, seafood dressing, braised turkey wings, and fried cabbage. Check out how he uses bold flavors and ingredients to add a little...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Artist creates painting live on set
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the show, WIS showed the process of a local artist and founder of Molly’s Place and The Congaree Swamp Center of the Arts and Culture, Valencia creating a live piece of art. At the end of the show, we revealed the work of art...
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for Thanksgiving
Lexington, South Carolina - On November 22, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072, Serve and Connect will partner with First Community Bank, Town of Lexington, Lexington Sheriff's Department, Cayce Police Department, West Columbia Police Department, Uplift Lexington County, Si Se Puede and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to host Bountiful Harvest.
WIS-TV
Online public school raises money for holiday food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
WIS-TV
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights. Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.
The Daily South
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports. “I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
