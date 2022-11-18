ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Thanksgiving dish ideas with chef Darius Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is filled with family traditions and traditional dishes. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering is switching things up with his five cheese mac, seafood dressing, braised turkey wings, and fried cabbage. Check out how he uses bold flavors and ingredients to add a little...
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Artist creates painting live on set

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the show, WIS showed the process of a local artist and founder of Molly’s Place and The Congaree Swamp Center of the Arts and Culture, Valencia creating a live piece of art. At the end of the show, we revealed the work of art...
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for Thanksgiving

Lexington, South Carolina - On November 22, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072, Serve and Connect will partner with First Community Bank, Town of Lexington, Lexington Sheriff's Department, Cayce Police Department, West Columbia Police Department, Uplift Lexington County, Si Se Puede and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to host Bountiful Harvest.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Online public school raises money for holiday food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC

