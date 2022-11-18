Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
WKTV
Whitesboro Cheer Team hosting Craft and Vendor Extravaganza Saturday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Cheerleading Team is hosting its annual Craft and Vendor Extravaganza on Saturday. There will be over 60 booths filled with different crafters, vendors and even some food trucks. Admission is $2 unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Feed Our Vets, then...
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton officially open
CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
WKTV
Life just got sweeter with a new candy shop in Clinton
CLINTON, N.Y. -- A new candy shop specializing in chocolates and candies just opened in Clinton on Friday. Dreamy's Candy offers fine chocolates that can be ordered by piece or by the pound. They also offer special acrylic cubes of gummy candy and gourmet jelly beans, among other confections. Amity...
WKTV
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WKTV
Annual Tree of Lights ceremony at Rome Health honors lost loved ones during holiday season
ROME, N.Y. -- The annual Tree of Lights ceremony, honoring loved ones while giving back to Rome Health has been set for Dec. 4. The event will take place in the front circle of Rome Health. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.
waer.org
A week of beer deals puts CNY's craft brew industry on display
There's been a bump in customers this week at the Talking Cursive Brewery. The spot just across from the old Niagara Mohawk building in downtown Syracuse offers craft brews, food and themed nights, like Taco Tuesdays. The site has seen a boost in clientele over the last several days thanks...
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
WKTV
Roser Development to open new restaurant and banquet facility in North Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Roser Development is taking over what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point in North Utica and plans to renovate the space and reopen it in the spring. The company, which also operates Breeze’s Banquet and Event Center, will take ownership in January and expects to reopen the new restaurant and banquet facility by May of 2023. No new name has been released.
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
WKTV
Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs
One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
thevalleyside.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 21, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for roof work on the kiosk. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. There will be temporary lane closures on Oneida...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
Comments / 0