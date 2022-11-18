ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauquoit, NY

WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Cheer Team hosting Craft and Vendor Extravaganza Saturday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Cheerleading Team is hosting its annual Craft and Vendor Extravaganza on Saturday. There will be over 60 booths filled with different crafters, vendors and even some food trucks. Admission is $2 unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Feed Our Vets, then...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton officially open

CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
CLINTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Life just got sweeter with a new candy shop in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A new candy shop specializing in chocolates and candies just opened in Clinton on Friday. Dreamy's Candy offers fine chocolates that can be ordered by piece or by the pound. They also offer special acrylic cubes of gummy candy and gourmet jelly beans, among other confections. Amity...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
waer.org

A week of beer deals puts CNY's craft brew industry on display

There's been a bump in customers this week at the Talking Cursive Brewery. The spot just across from the old Niagara Mohawk building in downtown Syracuse offers craft brews, food and themed nights, like Taco Tuesdays. The site has seen a boost in clientele over the last several days thanks...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Roser Development to open new restaurant and banquet facility in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Roser Development is taking over what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point in North Utica and plans to renovate the space and reopen it in the spring. The company, which also operates Breeze’s Banquet and Event Center, will take ownership in January and expects to reopen the new restaurant and banquet facility by May of 2023. No new name has been released.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

WKTV

thevalleyside.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 21, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for roof work on the kiosk. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. There will be temporary lane closures on Oneida...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY

