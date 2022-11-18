‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Is Differentiating Itself From the Original Series in 1 Festive Way

The filming of And Just Like That… season 2 has been underway for several weeks. The cast and crew have been sharing images from the set via social media, but fans of the famed Sex and the City reboot are getting most of their intel about the upcoming season from street photography. Recently, photographers captured images of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon walking together through a park. The background of the pictures suggests And Just Like That… season 2 will differentiate itself from the original series by celebrating holidays.

‘And Just Like That…’ set is flooded by Halloween costumes

On November 16, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon were spotted filming And Just Like That… season 2. Based on images from the set, it’s safe to assume the HBO Max reboot will have a Halloween episode. Nixon and Parker are seen walking through a New York City park in the photos. Everyone hanging out in the background are in various Halloween costumes. Additional images from the shoot show Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw, and Seema Patel talking to someone dressed in a catsuit.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker | Gotham/GC Images

The decision to celebrate Halloween during the show’s second season is important for one key reason. It’s a serious deviation from the original series. Sex and the City ran for six seasons and aired more than 90 episodes . While a couple of key New York events, like Fashion Week and Fleet Week, were mentioned, the series never highlighted a major holiday.

‘Sex and the City’ actively avoided mentioning holidays

While And Just Like That… season 2 will be acknowledging holidays, at least based on photos taken from the set, Sex and the City did the exact opposite. The original series actively avoided mentioning the holidays or even the season in which the show’s events occur in most cases.

Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

There were just a handful of seasonal episodes during the show’s six-season run. A few episodes were set in the summer months, and just one appeared to be set during the winter. The original series never mentioned major holidays, like Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Halloween. The show about sex and relationships didn’t even have a Valentine’s Day episode.

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 technically won’t be the first time the ‘Sex and the City’ gals celebrate a holiday

While the original series, Sex and the City , didn’t bother with holidays, Sex and the City: The Movie mentioned several. In the flick, four separate holidays were mentioned. In one scene, Miranda and Carrie shopped for a Halloween costume for Miranda. Not long after, Carrie gifted her assistant, Louise from St. Louis , a Louis Vuitton bag for Christmas. Louise mentioned New Year’s Eve, and Carrie was seen running through the streets to get to Miranda while friends and loved ones celebrated elsewhere around the city. Miranda and Carrie also celebrated Valentine’s Day together with dinner out.

A clapperboard on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 | James Devaney/GC Images

The decision to mention holidays in the first movie was a strategic one. The holidays served a purpose. They were used to show the passage of time, so fans could easily follow Carrie as she processed being left at the altar by Mr. Big. The passage of time was important in the movie, but not so much for the original series. While season 1 of And Just Like That… paid limited attention to holidays, it looks like season 2 will lean into them. We imagine it is a purposeful and strategic decision.