Bundle Up: Hypothermia Alert Issued In Montgomery County As Temperatures Drop

The County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. Photo Credit: Flickr user BryanAlexander

With temperatures expected to plummet across the region, a hypothermia alert has been issued for parts of Maryland.

In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by officials through the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19 due to the projected forecast.

According to the county, “a hypothermia alert is issued when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the (region) fall below 32 degrees, creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely.”

The alert was issued between 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS), anyone who has to head out of the house should "wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time."

Health officials noted that when temperatures drop, the extreme cold could pose an extra risk for children, seniors, homeless people, and animals.

In Montgomery County, temperatures overnight are expected to hover slightly below 30 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service, rising up past 40 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.