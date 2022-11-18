ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
APPLETON, WI
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder

The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp. Updated: 2 hours ago. One more sleep...
GREEN BAY, WI
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
GREEN BAY, WI
Salm Partners expanding Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs. You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.
DENMARK, WI
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Firefighters rescue cat stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle

GRAND CHUTE, Wis–It’s cliche to talk about firefighters rescuing a cat from a tree–but how about from inside the dashboard of a vehicle? A family brought it’s S-U-V to Grand Chute Fire Station 2 today (Thursday) after their kitten somehow got behind the dashboard and could not get back out.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues

TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
WISCONSIN STATE
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
GREEN BAY, WI
Gun deer season kicks off with a bang

MARIBEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Generations of hunters hope to secure a big buck across Wisconsin. Melinda Kapinos carried on the hunting tradition by bringing her daughter along for this year’s gun deer season in Manitowoc County. “I’ve always told my kids there’s nothing better than sitting back in a...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

