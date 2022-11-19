ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/21)

Nov. 21 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. 1. Great Plains Development: Bob Wetmore with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
HAYS, KS
Christmas Galleria to raise funds for accessible Russell Play Park

RUSSELL — A Christmas Galleria is seeking to raise funds for a new accessible play park in Russell. The community already has raised about $40,000 toward the $1 million project, which will replace equipment that has aged out in Memorial Park next to the fairgrounds. With fencing and accessories, the project will need closer to $1.5 million.
RUSSELL, KS
Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium

The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson has resigned after seven years in the role. Prior to serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer...
HUTCHINSON, KS
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned

When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
LARNED, KS
