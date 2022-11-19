Read full article on original website
Related
Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install
The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (11/21)
Nov. 21 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. 1. Great Plains Development: Bob Wetmore with...
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
GBHS Panther Pantry bridging the gap when meals aren't available
Sometimes a little idea becomes a big deal. Great Bend High School Special Education Teacher Dawn Szot and Counselor Rachel Thexton started the Panther Pantry two years ago. The small idea has blossomed into an effective way to send food home with hungry kids. "Rachel Thexton and I just had...
'Thanksgiving boxes' to those in need across Barton County
Communities Organizing to Promote Equity (COPE) Barton County is in action this Holiday season. The collaboration, which is funded through the CDC and KDHE and implemented by KU Med, will be providing 150 Thanksgiving Day Food Boxes to families in need across Barton County. Flor Sanchez, Community Health Worker based...
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Christmas Galleria to raise funds for accessible Russell Play Park
RUSSELL — A Christmas Galleria is seeking to raise funds for a new accessible play park in Russell. The community already has raised about $40,000 toward the $1 million project, which will replace equipment that has aged out in Memorial Park next to the fairgrounds. With fencing and accessories, the project will need closer to $1.5 million.
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Nov. 16, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KSN.com
Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium
The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
Great Bend hospital's grief workshop rescheduled to Monday
Elvis made a blue Christmas sound enchanting. For those suffering from the real blues, the holiday season can be anything but. The University of Kansas Health System's Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice was set to host a grief workshop on Nov. 14. Icy weather pushed that event back to Monday, Nov. 21.
Great Bend Police building relationships with ‘Pizza Thursdays’
When Steve Haulmark was introduced as the next police chief at the Great Bend Police Department in January 2021, he mentioned he wanted to bring an increased presence of community engagement. Haulmark sought ways to speak and meet with groups and create more positive interactions with law enforcement. Partnering with...
Barton Community College to close for Thanksgiving break
Barton Community College will be closed for Thanksgiving break Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. The college will resume its regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28.
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor
The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
Unemployment rate up slightly in Barton County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson has resigned after seven years in the role. Prior to serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer...
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0