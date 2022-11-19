ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers

While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mike Pelaia has the Steelers beating the Bengals for this reason…

The return of T.J. Watt was extremely palpable in the Steelers’ 20-10 victory this past Sunday, Nov. 13, over the Saints. His presence enables the defense to play far better than it had without him and the Steelers are 2-0 in games he plays this year. Pittsburgh is 1-10 all-time without Watt. A very telling statistic.
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
FanSided

Buccaneers should bring familiar face back for playoff push

No team is ever complete without a wide receiver that has incredible speed. The Buccaneers may partially have this with Scotty Miller, but Cyril Grayson is still available and can help with a final push. The season is about to fly by for the Buccaneers once they get out of...
