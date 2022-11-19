Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers
While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mike Pelaia has the Steelers beating the Bengals for this reason…
The return of T.J. Watt was extremely palpable in the Steelers’ 20-10 victory this past Sunday, Nov. 13, over the Saints. His presence enables the defense to play far better than it had without him and the Steelers are 2-0 in games he plays this year. Pittsburgh is 1-10 all-time without Watt. A very telling statistic.
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
How the Bengals won their first AFC North game of the season vs. the Steelers: By the numbers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Whenever the Bengals and Steelers meet up, fans know a slugfest will ensue. That’s exactly what happened Sunday as the Bengals earned their first win against an AFC North team with a 37-30 victory on the road. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shined in his 17th consecutive...
Buccaneers should bring familiar face back for playoff push
No team is ever complete without a wide receiver that has incredible speed. The Buccaneers may partially have this with Scotty Miller, but Cyril Grayson is still available and can help with a final push. The season is about to fly by for the Buccaneers once they get out of...
Bengals won't reveal who will punt vs. Steelers in Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals won’t reveal who will actually punt in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a miserable start for the punting unit this season before the bye, it seemed obvious the coaching staff would swap out veteran Kevin Huber in favor of Drue Chrisman. Comments from the...
Bengals lock things down in the second half: Bengals vs. Steelers quick takes
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Bengals had flashbacks on Sunday to their ugly season-opening loss against Pittsburgh when they gave up 10 points in the final two minutes of the first half. There was a blown coverage that allowed Steelers wide receiver George Pickens to score, and they added a...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0