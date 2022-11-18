Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Child hears smoke alarm, saves family from Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A young child heard a blaring smoke alarm during a house fire in Johnson County, Kansas, Friday morning and pushed their family members to safety. Officials said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Olathe were all called to a home in the 10800 block of West 98th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday to knock down a fire coming from the back of the home.
1 adult transported, 2 dogs perish in Kansas Avenue fire
One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
One injured, two dogs perish after house fire near Kansas Ave
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.
KCTV 5
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KMBC.com
Local nonprofit looking for donations to give Christmas presents to children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one, especially children. A local group is working to make sure children of homicide victims feel loved this holiday season. It's been 10 years since Sunnie Carney lost her dad to gun violence....
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
Olathe church helping families ahead of Thanksgiving
An Olathe church lent a helping hand to families the weekend before Thanksgiving with a food pantry on wheels and a free lunch.
KCTV 5
Overland Park officers growing out facial hair to fight childhood cancers
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. LGBTQ community in Kansas City reacts to tragedy in Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. This morning the world woke up to news...
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
KMBC.com
Kansas City LGBTQ community holding vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City are denouncing the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 25 more injured. Local community leaders are holding a vigil at Fountain Haus, one of Kansas City’s...
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
fox4kc.com
2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
KMBC.com
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
Independence police find shooting victim dead inside apartment
Independence police investigate the homicide of a woman found inside an apartment near Route 291 Frontage Road and East Larkspur Lane.
I-435 eastbound past Wornall Road reopens after crash Saturday afternoon
Interstate 435 eastbound just past Wornall Road reopened around 5:20 p.m. after an injury accident. The collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
