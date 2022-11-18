ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child hears smoke alarm, saves family from Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A young child heard a blaring smoke alarm during a house fire in Johnson County, Kansas, Friday morning and pushed their family members to safety. Officials said crews from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Olathe were all called to a home in the 10800 block of West 98th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday to knock down a fire coming from the back of the home.
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
