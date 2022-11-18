AROUND TOWN: 'That's just outrageous': Cobb court clerk pocketing fees raises concerns

Connie Taylor

After the revelation that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has made herself a pretty penny off passport applications processed by her office, readers want to know — how is this legal?

(This isn’t to mention Friday’s revelation that Taylor has been accused of ordering the destruction of records associated with those passport applications. That, as they say, is another can of worms – see Saturday’s page A1 for more.)

Federal regulations, as MDJ reporter Chart Riggall previously reported, allow local government offices to process applications and collect a little supplemental income ($35 a pop) for their trouble. The U.S. State Department, in fact, advertises “generate revenue” as a perk on their website for opening a passport office, alongside “provide a community service.”

But it’s Georgia law that allows county clerks to collect the fees as personal income, as opposed to county revenue. That’s the little-known provision that’s allowed Taylor to pocket more than $425,000 in her first two years in office, atop her base salary of nearly $170,000.

Lawmakers made rumblings about putting that code section under the microscope a decade ago amid reporting on the fee compensation issue in other counties. State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said it’s time to take a second look.

“It's disconcerting to citizens. Now I’m not in and of itself opposed to the concept of supplemental income. We allow it for judges in some respects. So I really need to delve a little further into it. It seems to me like this has been an excessive use of the supplementary income,” Ehrhart said.

“Ms. Taylor is using county resources, but I guarantee she is not sitting down and hand processing 9,000 applications herself. She's having other people do it, but she's reaping the benefits of $35 per application,” Ehrhart added.

Ehrhart says she’s already reached out to legislative lawyers and some of her colleagues about how the General Assembly might address the perceived issue.

“One thing that I do know we have to be careful about is, when you start to fix one thing, you could cause a problem in other areas. So we need to take a serious look at this, because a legislative fix would not just fix it here in Cobb, but it could affect things across the state. So we have to be sure that we proceed very carefully,” she said. “But there is an appetite … I don't have anything to tell you substantively right now, but we all have concerns about what's been occurring with Connie.”

As an aside, Ehrhart added, she took issue with Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who cautioned Commissioner Keli Gambrill against making “assertions” that Taylor was overcharging for passport services.

“I just want to remind, if I could, (Cupid) that Ms. Gambrill is doing her job. The good folks of west Cobb elected her to keep an eye on these sorts of things, and when she sees red flags, and she has concerns, and she's not getting answers, she is perfectly within her rights to make assertions. We expect her to make assertions when she thinks she sees things that … look out of the ordinary. So I would praise Ms. Gambrill for her willingness to question what is going on in this situation,” Ehrhart said.

Cupid couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, but in retrospect of the latest news, Gambrill’s sense that something was off with the whole affair may yet prove prescient.

Across the aisle, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said the General Assembly should approach the question as a statewide concern, not a local one.

“In my mind, what should happen is – one, making sure everything is accounted for properly. That's the first thing. Two is … if we're talking about this state law that allows it, if you’re going to look at one, you’ve got to look at everybody. So you look at every county and see how these are handled, and make sure it's consistent, and then the body can decide what they want to do,” Wilkerson said. “It's nothing new obviously, because even her predecessor was collecting (the fees) before, I think Connie’s just collecting more. But I think you need to look at it statewide, if that's the case … I never have a problem with that kind of stuff.”

Yet Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, was nonplussed by the news.

“It shocks me that someone would be able to legally conduct business like issuing passports and pocket those fees. And if the number is $425,000, as was printed in the story, that's just outrageous,” Bettadapur said. “So it's a good gig if you can get it, I guess. I would think that that should not be allowed.”

FUTURE OF THE HEARTBEAT BILL: As readers likely heard, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that the state cannot enforce the 2019 state law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling found provisions of the abortion ban were void “ab initio,” (from the start), because they violated the U.S. Constitution when the law was passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it. The law, of course, was passed when Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land.

“At the time … it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments – federal, state, or local—to ban abortions before viability,” wrote McBurney.

McBurney also wrote that the provisions of the law “may someday become the law of Georgia, but only after our legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate.”

Attorney General Chris Carr has appealed McBurney’s ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court.

State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, was the primary author of what became known colloquially as the heartbeat law, officially named the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act.

“It's no surprise that a liberal Fulton County judge attempted to put a roadblock to delay implementation of the heartbeat bill,” Setzler told the Journal Friday. “But any basic legal analysis will clearly show the federal appellate courts have already ruled that with respect to the United States Constitution, the heartbeat bill can go into full effect. McBurney’s reference to the U.S. Constitution in enjoining the heartbeat bill is a non-serious act by an increasingly activist, young judge that the state Supreme Court without a doubt will reverse very soon.”

Added Setzler, who will be a state senator come January, “This liberal Fulton County judge’s claim about the constitutionality of the LIFE Act when it was passed has been settled in the 11th Federal Circuit Court of Appeals … There's nothing more that he or any other state judge can say about that.”

One of the law’s most prominent opponents was state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, who also represents Cobb. Jordan, whose term expires at the end of the year, made abortion a main theme of her unsuccessful campaign to unseat Carr in the Nov. 8 election.

“Georgia constitutional language and precedent is clear that a law that is unconstitutional is void ab initio meaning it is ‘inoperative as if it were never passed…’” Jordan wrote on Twitter after McBurney’s ruling.

Jordan added that she laid out the argument McBurney made to the AG’s office shortly after the law’s passage, but heard “crickets.”

“Because the 6-week ban was unconstitutional under the law as it existed at the time it was passed, it is forever void," Jordan wrote. "Timing can be a b****.”

“Of course, (the) General Assembly can now pass (the) same ban in January, & it would be considered constitutional because Dobbs would control. My guess is that they would have (a) really hard time doing so. Dems have only increased their numbers in GA House & it barely made it last time.”

RECOGNITION: The city of Acworth honored one of its physicians this week.

Dr. Richard Rosenberger, who for years operated his family medicine practice in a storefront on the city’s Main Street, will have his name displayed across from his former office.

On Wednesday, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood unveiled a plaque bearing Rosenberger’s name on the Main Street fence, directly across the street from what was once his practice and is now an ice cream shop. The plaque is sponsored by the Save Acworth History Foundation.

According to the city, Rosenberger was active in supporting the Acworth Tree Commission, outside of his work serving the community in medicine.