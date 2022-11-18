Read full article on original website
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
windowscentral.com
Xbox offered PlayStation a 10-year deal for Call of Duty, Sony declined to comment
Microsoft is trying to purchase Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion dollars. Sony is a huge opponent to the deal, travelling to regulators to speak out against the proposals, often using Call of Duty as a bargaining chip. Microsoft has said that it offered Sony a 10-year deal for Call of Duty,...
Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2 drop prepaid phone restrictions
Starting tomorrow, the SMS Protect system will work with any phone number.
The Verge
SwiftKey is unexpectedly back on iOS
Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard has unexpectedly returned to the App Store. The company officially discontinued support for the keyboard and removed it from the App Store in October, but now it’s available for iOS users once again. “Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple...
IGN
Activision Blizzard Committed to Chinese Gaming Market Following End of NetEase Agreement
Update 11/17 2:56 pm PT: IGN has learned additional details leading to what ended Activision Blizzard's 14-year partnership with NetEase following one NetEase executive's social media statement pointing the finger at a 'jerk.'. According to sources at Activision Blizzard familiar with the company's partnership with NetEase, the agreements between the...
The Verge
Elon Musk is laying off even more Twitter workers
Elon Musk announced a new wave of layoffs affecting Twitter’s sales teams on Monday, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that Musk is cutting more workers to balance out each team, but it’s still not clear how many people lost their jobs.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The Verge
An offshore workforce is training Amazon’s warehouse-monitoring algorithms
This report is published in partnership with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Inside a vast Amazon warehouse in Beaumont, California, squat blue robots carrying eight-foot yellow shelving units perform a jerky, mechanized dance around each other as they make their way to human workers. Amari* works 42 hours a week...
The Verge
The latest AirPods Pro are $50 off at multiple retailers
In case you missed out on Woot’s recent $50 off deal on the second-generation AirPods Pro (it happened very early Saturday morning, inconveniently), Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have your back. Each of those retailers is selling them for $199.99, matching that all-time low price. The cost for this newer model keeps falling week by week, and it’s possible that Black Friday’s arrival will sink the cost by a little more, but I wouldn’t expect it to dip much further.
The Verge
Musk has already axed the Twitter ad exec he reportedly convinced to stay
Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, seems to have left the company yet again, just over a week after Elon Musk reportedly had to convince her not to resign. On Friday evening, Platformer’s Casey Newton reported that Wheeler had been fired from the company, though the details of why are currently unclear. Shortly after, Wheeler herself tweeted: “To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority,” followed by the salute emoji that has become a sign that you’re leaving the company. She did not immediately reply to The Verge’s request for confirmation that she had been fired. Twitter doesn’t have a communications department to take such requests.
France demands Twitter ensure it can meet transparent information obligations
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French regulator Arcom said in a statement on Monday it had sent a letter to Twitter asking it to ensure it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee transparent information despite a series of drastic job cuts.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Activision Blizzard Is Shutting Down Services In China
Activision Blizzard, the publisher of games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, and subject of half a dozen ongoing labor cases, has announced that it will be ending service to most Blizzard games in China. This cessation of service is caused by an expiring agreement between Activision Blizzard and NetEase, a massive internet company and video game publisher in China. The agreements expire on January 23, 2023, and will end service for Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warfcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch, the StarCraft series, Diablo III, and Heroes of the Storm. However, Diablo Immortal’s service will continue, as the game was co-published under a different agreement.
Twitter and Meta staff are flocking to vent on Blind — here's how the anonymous workplace forum works
The app has been popular with workers at Silicon Valley giants like Uber, Meta, and Twitter as users can anonymously post and connect with each other.
Valorant: How Riot launched a successful esport in a global pandemic
Launching a game in a pandemic isn't exactly easy.
CoinDesk
Mobile-Focused Blockchain Celo Partners with Ethereum-software Firm ConsenSys
Mobile-first blockchain Celo announced today a partnership with ConsenSys, an Ethereum-software firm that helped engineer the Merge. The deal will allow Celo to make use of ConsenSys’ Infura infrastructure. Celo developers will be able to build with Infura, which will help make the blockchain more scalable. Developers will also be able to deploy Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dapps) built with Truffle. Truffle is a development environment where Ethereum smart contracts can be tested.
The Verge
After The Merge, can Ethereum erase its historic emissions, too?
There’s a new effort to tackle Ethereum’s legacy of pollution, even after the cryptocurrency drastically reduced its greenhouse gas emissions this year. Ethereum software company ConsenSys launched a new initiative alongside more than a dozen tech and Web3 companies yesterday during the United Nations climate summit taking place in Egypt. The aim of the initiative, called the Ethereum Climate Platform, is to “redress and counteract” the climate pollution Ethereum left behind from its inception in 2015 until this year.
