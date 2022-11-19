Read full article on original website
2018's God of War was the first entry where Kratos would get new pieces and sets of armor that not only altered his appearance but his stats as well. Prior games had some unlockable costumes, but these were purely cosmetic and rewards for players who beat the game or did certain challenges. This concept is certainly not new, but one feature that has been growing in popularity in titles with multiple armor sets, including PlayStation's own Horizon Forbidden West, is transmogrification.
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, reacts to God of War Ragnarok's ending. From character deaths, to all the key figures featured in the events of Ragnarok, Jackon uses his Norse mythology expertise to break down what works and what doesn't in the final few scenes of God of War Ragnarök.
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
Learn how long it might take you to finish all of what God of War Ragnarök has to offer, from start to finish.
"God of War Ragnarok," the PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game from Sony Santa Monica, has finally arrived. And now fans can continue on Kratos and Atreus' journey through the Norse pantheon, fighting the many gods of that mythology. To help players prepare for their journey in "God of War Ragnarok," PlayStation has released a set of tips for players on the PlayStation Blog, including some information about the revamped equipment system — which now lets players auto-equip gear if they choose.
Learn how to increase your health in God of War: Ragnarok, so you can take more hits before going down.
God of War Ragnarok has a lot of powerful abilities and runic attacks for Kratos to use against all kinds of foes across the Nine Realms. These give him the ability to show off his Spartan might and vigor and make sit easier to win in challenging encounters. One of them is Ivaldi’s Anvil, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here is how you can find and get Ivaldi’s Anvil in God of War Ragnarok.
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
The world of anime is filled with characters who are constantly challenged to grow and evolve. In many anime shows, this growth comes in the form of an epic battle. What is an epic battle?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG title from 2K and Firaxis games, starring some iconic (and obscure) heroes from the Marvel Comics universe. Despite bearing some resemblance to XCOM, it’s a bit of a genre mash-up. It has a deckbuilding component and even contains an interaction system that might remind you of Persona’s social links.
Grand Theft Auto VI is happening, that much we know, but Rockstar Games are keeping hush-hush on practically every other detail about the game. Back in September, GTA VI was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of footage was stolen and leaked, alongside source code and various screenshots. According to Rockstar, this will not impact the game’s development.
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
