My Sincere condolences to the family and co workers and friends. Another family has lost a love one in these unsafe streets of Killphiladelphia, My he rest in Peace Praying The Police officers find his killer soon he needs to be off the streets before he does it again too another family. Heartbreaking news ! Not Peace at all until something is done ! ENOUGH is ENOUGH way too many are dying much too young and early. Something has to be done Now . Prayers going up for all
My heart is breaking for this innocent hard-working man. Philadelphia has turned into the city of Violence beyond belief. My thoughts and prayers are for his family and friends. Philadelphia’s DA hopefully when this scum ball is caught will not just release him. God please be with this family and friends
Why is the video of a man robbing a cash register? I thought the story was about a city worker getting killed. Do the people who work at these news station even know what they are doing?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
Man sentenced to 40-80 years for Upper Southampton kidnapping
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
Suspects get away with $2K in cell phones, tablets from Northeast Philadelphia store
Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
"No justice served": Family slams sentence given to ex-Philly cop for killing unarmed Black man
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 16