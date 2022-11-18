ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Clatsop County Issues Air Quality Advisory For Seaside and Gearhart

By Clatsop County
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
Clatsop County is issuing an air quality advisory for the Seaside and Gearhart areas due to wildfire smoke.

AirNow.gov reports that at this Very Unhealthy air quality level, everyone in that area needs to be concerned and recommends the following actions:

Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when air quality is better.Everyone else: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better.

For more information, visit the Clatsop County website or AirNow.gov to keep informed about air quality levels in your area. Also, AirNow.gov has a mobile app that you can download to track air quality wherever you are.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

City Council hires contractor for City Hall project, approves transportation plan

Cannon Beach’s City Council took care of several pieces of important business in their November 1st meeting, setting them up to move forward on large infrastructure projects. The council approved the hiring of a contractor for the new city hall, passed the transportation system plan and approved funding for road paving projects next year. Emerick Construction was hired as the construction manager and general contractor for the new city hall...
CANNON BEACH, OR
