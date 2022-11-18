Clatsop County Issues Air Quality Advisory For Seaside and Gearhart

Clatsop County is issuing an air quality advisory for the Seaside and Gearhart areas due to wildfire smoke.

AirNow.gov reports that at this Very Unhealthy air quality level, everyone in that area needs to be concerned and recommends the following actions:

Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when air quality is better.Everyone else: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better.

For more information, visit the Clatsop County website or AirNow.gov to keep informed about air quality levels in your area. Also, AirNow.gov has a mobile app that you can download to track air quality wherever you are.