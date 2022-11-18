Final 2022 election results in Nevada: Reno, Sparks, Washoe County races

Washoe County commissioners approved vote results in the 2022 general election Friday.

The vote totals still must be approved at the state level, which will happen Tuesday. Candidates and voters have until Nov. 25 to file challenges.

Unless challenged, these are the final results for Reno, Sparks and Washoe County races.

Reno races

Mayor: Incumbent Hillary Schieve won her third term over George "Eddie" Lorton, 59% to 41%. Because of term limits, she cannot run again.

Ward 2: Incumbent Naomi Duerr prevailed over Jay Kenny, 56.8% to 43.2%. Ward 2 includes south Reno.

Ward 4: Meghan Ebert bested incumbent Bonnie Weber, 50.6% to 49.4%. Ward 4 covers Reno north of the McCarran loop and includes the North Valleys.

Municipal Court: Shelly O'Neill ran unopposed in Department 2. Justin Champagne won over Pete Sferrazza, 57.1% to 42.9%, to replace Dorothy Nash Holmes, who retired. And incumbent Christopher Hazlett-Stevens held on against Henry Sotelo, 503% to 49.7%.

Sparks races

Mayor: Ed Lawson won reelection against Chris Garvey, 51.1% to 48.9%.

Ward 2: Incumbent Dian VanderWell won against Johnny Eastwick, 52% to 48%. Ward 2 covers a western portion of Sparks that included Wildcreek Golf Course.

Ward 4: Incumbent Charlene Bybee prevailed over Damon Harrell, 71.5% to 28.5%. Ward 4 includes part of Spanish Springs in the northeast part of Sparks that includes Red Hawk Golf Club.

Municipal Court: Shirle Eiting won 55.3% to 44.7% over Robert DeLong. Eiting had been appointed to the position after Barbara McCarthy, retired in January.

Justicie of the Peace: Erica Flavin won over Matt Lee, 51.2% to 48.8%, in Department 4. Kevin Kiggins in Department 2 and Jessica Longley in Department 3 were unopposed.

Washoe County races

Commission, District 2: After beating incumbent Bob Lucey in the Republican primary, Assessor Mike Clark beat Democrat Keith Lockard, 52.5% to 44.3%. Libertarian David Banuelos, who did not campaign, received 3.1%.

Commission, District 3: Mariluz Garcia won by the biggest margin in contested country races. The Democrat bested Republican Denise Myer 62.4% to 37.6%. Garcia will fill the seat of Democrat Kitty Jung, who termed out after serving three full terms.

Commission, District 5: Republican incumbent Jeanne Herman won her third and final term with 52.7% of the vote over Democratic challenger Edwin Lyngar with 46.3%. Herman gained attention earlier this year when she proposed an overhaul of the county's election system that would've included a return to paper ballots and hand counting results.

Assessor: Republican Chris Sarman prevailed over Democrat Wendy Jauregui-Jackins 51.6% to 48.4%. He will replace Clark, who won a seat on the board of county commissioners.

Clerk: Incumbent Jan Galassini faced no challenger after winning the Republican primary against two opponents. She had been appointed to the position in 2020; this was her first time being elected.

District attorney: Republican incumbent Christopher Hicks was reelected. He faced no opposition.

Public administrator: Republican Nicole Klitzke won over Democrat Molly Stewart, 53% to 47%. Klitzke will replace Don Cavallo, who'd held the position for 32 years before retiring.

Recorder: Democratic incumbent Kalie Work was reelected. She faced no opposition.

Sheriff: Darin Balaam won reelection to the nonpartisan seat. He was unopposed.

Treasurer: Republican Justin Taylor was the only candidate in the primary and general elections for the treasurer's seat. He replaces Linda Jacobs, who was appointed to the position in February to fill out the term of Tammi Davis, who retired.

Washoe County School Board races

District B: Colleen Westlake triumphed over incumbent Ellen Minetto, 55.6% to 44.4%. District B covers Sun Valley and much of the city of Sparks, as well as Reed, Sparks and the new Hug high schools.

District C: Joe Rodriguez won 52.9% to 47.1% against Melanie Sutton. Rodriguez was the incumbent after having been appointed. District C covers the North Valleys, Spanish Springs and all of the county’s rural areas.

District F: Adam Mayberry prevailed over Graeme Reid, 68.3% to 31.7%. Mayberry was the incumbent after having been appointed. District F is one of two “at large” school districts. It covers the county's eastern half and includes Spanish Springs, Sun Valley, Sparks and Hidden Valley.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Final 2022 election results in Nevada: Reno, Sparks, Washoe County races