Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news

By Chris Novak
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals , in which both teams’ backups started the game . No such trouble for the Rams will exist this weekend as Stafford cleared concussion protocol and is a full go.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted Friday, “Per team, Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been cleared from the concussion protocol.”

Stafford has endured a rough season . One that wasn’t made any better after he suffered the concussion . But luckily for him, he didn’t miss a long period of time.

Injuries have hit the Rams pretty hard. Star wideout Cooper Kupp will be out of action for a lengthy period of time. So Stafford won’t have one of his favorite targets when he reassumes under center.

The team will face an uphill battle going forward though. They are in last place in the NFC West with a record of 3-6. It won’t get very favorable for them on the schedule either. The Rams have matchups looming with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks after they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

