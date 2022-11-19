Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
KCRG.com
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State records show the group trying to build a casino in Cedar Rapids started donating thousands of dollars to politicians around the final days of the 2022 midterm election. City leaders in Cedar Rapids were concerned about how other casino companies’ donations influenced legislation, which...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Chariton Leader
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
KCRG.com
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
superhits106.com
Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat
The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?
With tears in her eyes, Amber Stephenson described a rural Sherrard home she helped rescue 198 dogs from in August. “There was a swampy disgusting pool,” she said. “There were kennels along the side. There were kennels all along the front of a barn. Then I got to experience what the dogs looked like and you can look at dogs being rescued all day online and on TV but once you get in there you will be haunted.”
Catch Little Hurt at the Raccoon Motel
It’s not easy moving on from fronting a band that’s had international success, over 200 million cumulative streams and critical acclaim from Billboard and Rolling Stone but sometimes a singer has to tell his own story. Little Hurt will be performing his original music in his style that straddles the line between alternative and pop […]
