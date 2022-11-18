Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/21/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Vitta Pizza’s grand opening at Central Entrance location
Vitta Pizza’s location on Central Entrance have their grand opening Friday, November 18th. The menu and style is still the same down in Canal Park, but at central entrance you have the option of using the drive-up window. When you order your wood-fired pizza online, you are able to pick up your pizza right at the drive-up window.
WDIO-TV
Tree-lighting in Duluth kicks off holiday season
With the town Christmas tree being lit Friday night and Bentleyville kicking off Saturday, Duluth is getting into the holiday spirit. “People really flock to our community, especially because of Bentleyville. This is what draws the people in, and we see this throughout the holiday season into Christmas,” said Downtown Duluth President Kristi Stokes. “Plus we have so many local businesses that really decked themselves out for the holiday season and we can really showcase what we have in our community.”
WDIO-TV
The Victory Chorus back performing after a nearly three year hiatus
After an almost two and a half year hiatus, the Victory Chorus is back performing concerts once again. Sunday the group gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth to perform their the celebration of the completion of its fall season concert. “Being back together is so wonderful for the...
WDIO-TV
Trans Day of Remembrance & Resilience
Trans Day of Remembrance and Resilience, celebrates the love that makes trans families bloom. It venerates the trans love that nurtures and protects trans youth, and honors the trans love that is rooted in the legacies of those who have left the earth. Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on November 20th that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year in Duluth a vigil and community meal was held.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Quieter and more comfortable week ahead
The week ahead is much quieter than the last. Temperatures will also trend closer to average. This warming trend is well earned considering that Duluth’s official temperature has not been above 32 since November 10th! Highs stay in mid-20s to near 30 today, then tomorrow is when we take a swing toward 32 and likely break our subfreezing stretch. Highs will then consistently be near normal in the mid-30s each day for the rest of the week and the weekend.
WDIO-TV
City of Duluth hosts meetings for 2023 project on First Avenue East
The city of Duluth held two public meetings on Thursday to discuss the city’s upcoming reconstruction project of 1st Avenue East between Superior Street and 3rd Street. The meetings were intended to gain feedback from the public as to what city residents would like to see and what new changes can be made to the street.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Lake-effect snowfall ending tonight
Tonight will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be mostly in the single digits, but a few areas along the Iron Range will drop to zero. Wind chill values will be subzero throughout the Northland tonight into early Sunday morning. After starting our week with lake-effect snow on the...
WDIO-TV
Interview: Duluth Screenwriter inks “Daniel’s Gotta Die”, Bob Saget’s last film
Duluth-based screenwriter Matthew Dressel joins GMN to discuss “Daniel’s Gotta Die”, his new film that recently premiered at the Austin Film Festival in Austin, Texas. This film stars Bob Saget, and unfortunately is his last film he finished before his untimely death in January. Bob Saget was...
WDIO-TV
Demolition of Central high school, after ten years being for sale
The Demolition of Central High School, finally began after ten long years of being for sale. A place of learning, many long-time Duluth residents remember graduating from there just fifteen years ago. The Historic Old Central High School is still standing today, due to its architecture, it is historically significant....
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls can’t hold off No. 8 South St. Paul dropping home opener
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey team skated out on Friday night for their home opener against the South St. Paul Packers. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a close 2-1 season opener loss to Anoka on Saturday, November 12th. A minute into the game, the Packer’s Eva Beck netted...
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s hockey wins season opener
The Superior Spartans girl’s hockey team held their season and home opener on Saturday at the Superior Ice Arena. Hosting the Northern Tier Stars. After taking a 1-0 lead into the second period, Autumn Cooper made the score 2-0. Makaela Reinke added another tally in the middle frame, as...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with Western Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep over No. 14 Western Michigan after a 5-4 win on Friday. Cole Spicer opened the scoring for UMD with a goal five minutes in. WMU tied the game, then Dominic James got the lead back...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey shuts out Harvard in back-to-back games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for the weekend sweep over Harvard on Saturday. Maggie Flaherty was on fire early on in the game for UMD as she scored the matches first two goals. Gabbie Hughes didn’t miss a beat, leading the team with...
WDIO-TV
Early goal propels UWS women past Northland in Highway 2 rivalry
The University of Wisconsin at Superior woman’s hockey team is fresh off battling University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Gustavus Adolphus hit the comforts of their rink to host Northland. The Yellowjackets got on the board first with a score by Gaby Andreacchi for the score. Anna Scherling...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball falls to Concordia in NCAA second round
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was meeting fellow NSIC opponent Concordia St. Paul on Saturday in the NCAA tournament second round. The Golden Bears won the first set handedly by the score of 25-9. UMD win the second by the slim margin of 25-23, but lost the...
WDIO-TV
UMD men come out on top of high scoring affair with No. 14 Western Michigan
Six goals were scored in the first period but it would be the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team who got the final say Friday downing No. 14 Western Michigan 5-4 in Kalamazoo. Kyle Bettens and Cole Spicer each netted their first collegiate goals in the first...
WDIO-TV
No. 7 UMD women shut out Harvard again as Bell tallies 100th career point
Fifth year defender Ashton Bell tallied her 100th career point helping the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team shut out Harvard 4-0 Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. Bell’s milestone point came on an assist to Anneke Linser in the final minute of the game making her the...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball rallies past Washburn to win first round of NCAA tournament
After dropping set one 25-21 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team rallied to win their next three sets 25-21, 25-19, and 25-19 to top Washburn University 3-1 in round one of the NCAA tournament Friday. The Bulldogs were led by fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue tallying 22 kills...
