Read full article on original website
Amanda Cannon
2d ago
Love this story however there’s an error in the number of people we serve. We actually serve a 150 to 170 a DAY not a week. Please give or volunteer if you’re able. Every little bit helps. ❤️
Reply
2
Related
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Churches seek volunteers, donations for Thanksgiving meals
Two churches are working to provide food for those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday, and anyone can get in touch to donate or volunteer their time. Broad Street United Methodist in Clinton plans to deliver 500 meals this Thanksgiving to those across the Clinton community and the church is seeking volunteers anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of children still need to be "adopted" from Salvation Army Angel Tree
GREENVILLE, S.C. — With just weeks until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Greenville County needs your help. The Angel Tree program has more than 2,100 children this year, from more than 1,000 families around the area. The Salvation Army says around 900 children still need to be adopted from...
Radio Ink
Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families
Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
greenvillejournal.com
Community Foundation of Greenville awards $400K in grants to 17 local nonprofits
The Community Foundation of Greenville awarded $400,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits, the charity announced Nov. 18. The funds were distributed in two categories, Capacity Building Grants and the Margaret Linder Southern Endowment Fund. Capacity building grants are used to help improve an organization’s ability to achieve its mission,...
FOX Carolina
‘It takes a village;’ Union County school partners with barbershops to promote literacy
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After taking note of low reading scores, staff at Foster Park Elementary in Union County came up with a unique approach to get kids reading. This initiative takes books out of the classroom and into the barber shop. It’s a different approach—but staff says they’re...
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.
Holiday Ferris wheel heading to downtown Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
wspa.com
Greenville County Schools Propose Calendar Change
Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation...
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
wspa.com
Rick Erwin celebrates new restaurant with grand opening in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.
FOX Carolina
As ADHD prescriptions increase, some seek alternative treatments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The healthcare company Trilliant Health pulled data from hundreds of thousands of people who were prescribed Adderall and found prescriptions increased about 15% from 2020-2021 for people ages 22-44. It comes as many are facing an Adderall shortage due to manufacturing issues. Vicky Olachea was...
wspa.com
Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Winnie. Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg …. Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co. Pet Cancer Awareness Month: do you know the signs?. Pet...
Comments / 1