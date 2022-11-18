ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials

By Karla Sosa
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Nbs2_0jGKpkFh00

Warning: Video may contain disturbing content.

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico organization is under investigation for its treatment of dozens of horses. The organization in Deming did not have a license to take care of horses, and some of the animals had to be euthanized.

Shawn Davis is the Deputy Director New Mexico Livestock Board. He said in March, the New Mexico Livestock Board received complaints about horses and their living conditions.

Settlement reached in Albuquerque Police Department document access denial lawsuit

“Ribs protruding and hip bones protruding. Their necks bones were insinuating, which means they’re not getting enough feed,” said Davis.

The state said the owners of the ranch did not have a license with them to be able to take care of the animals. The New Mexico Livestock Board began to work with them to fix the living conditions of the animals. That way, they could apply for their license, but in those seven months, they didn’t see the improvements necessary to move forward.

“There were slight improvements but not enough improvements for us to believe that the animals were going to get to a condition that they needed to be in,” said Davis, “We finally determined that we were at a point where we needed to move and take care of the horses.”

The owners voluntarily surrendered, or relinquished, 31 horses.

“The day of the relinquishment, one animal was euthanized, and in the subsequence weeks, four more animals were euthanized for chronic illnesses that we could not see that they could recover from,” said Davis.

Story continues below:

The owners of the ranch, who are not being named because they have not been charged with a crime, posted on Facebook that they both got COVID a year ago and had to be put on oxygen. They were out of work and still tried to take care of all the animals. Also, they said the state did leave some animals on their property, which they are caring for right now.

The deputy director said their next step is to determine whether there was criminal intent. From there, it will be determined if the owners will be charged with animal cruelty under the state.

KRQE reached out to the owners of the ranch, and they stated they have begun to rebuild their property, and they hope to start helping horses again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 9

Cheryl Mcanally
2d ago

why do people get animals that they apparently can't afford to feed. poor animals I wish the same for the owners....God gave us beautiful animals for us to enjoy not neglect

Reply(2)
2
Related
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Campus shooting, Safe outdoor spaces, Warmer week, Transgender remembrance, Giving back to community

Monday’s top stories Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread Man, woman wanted for stealing credit cards UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting South American company visits New Mexico brine well Albuquerque steps up safety measures for River of Lights More than 100 Albuquerque families […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ktep.org

Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima

In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus shooting

Saturday's Rio Grande Rivalry basketball game has been postponed. UNM vs NMSU basketball game postponed due to campus …. Saturday's Rio Grande Rivalry basketball game has been postponed. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New details...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Las Cruces voters approve GO Bonds for affordable housing

On behalf of the Las Cruces Coalition for Attainable Housing, I want to thank the solid majority of city voters who approved $6 million in General Obligation Bonds to build more affordable housing in Las Cruces. The Coalition also wants to thank the City Council, the Mayor and city staff...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos to host rival NMSU on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry is set to tip off on Saturday. The 3-0 Lobos welcome the 1-1 Aggies to the Pit at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Last season the two teams split the series with each winning on the road. During last year’s game at the Pit, NMSU […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
High School Football PRO

Las Cruces, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The La Cueva High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAS CRUCES, NM
livability.com

Setting Entrepreneurs Up for Success in Southwest New Mexico

The Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments helps local entrepreneurs learn the ropes via innovative CO.STARTERS program. Sponsored by: Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. When the founder of CO.STARTERS visited the area to speak about his national entrepreneur training program, leaders at the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments...
HIDALGO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy