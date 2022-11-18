Read full article on original website
UT San Antonio
Scholarship enables UTSA quarterback to make a positive impact
NOVEMBER 21, 2022 — UTSA graduate student and Roadrunners Football champion quarterback Frank Harris, has been playing football since the age of five. He grew up in Converse, Texas, where he spent much of his time playing sports, riding horses, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. As...
KWTX
Some districts may not release findings of intruder detection audits testing school doors
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) - In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, intruder detection audits are underway at many schools across Texas. The tests are designed to make sure districts are diligent about locking their doors but the results are not always known to the public. “Parents are sending their...
247Sports
UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022
UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
KENS 5
UTSA ranked in Coaches Poll after winning 8 straight, clinching Conference USA regular season crown
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners have cracked the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time all season. After winning eight straight games and clinching the Conference USA regular season crown with a 41-7 victory at Rice, Jeff Traylor's team is now ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll. The Runners also got the most points in the AP Poll for any team that wasn't ranked in the top 25.
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
High School Football PRO
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
Alina Andras
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Historic hospital building cleared, condemned after massive earthquake
The building is over 100 years.
mySanAntonio.com
Try the indoor pools at these 5 San Antonio hotels
Here's where you can dive in no matter what the weather is like outside.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
'Live like Angel' | Brother strives to do good in memory of local athlete killed in 2021 wreck
SAN ANTONIO — It's been a year since the tragic passing of Angel Gonzalez. The 21-year-old was killed after an 18-wheeler cut him off on Bexar County's far south side on November 17, 2021. Gonzalez's car went underneath the big rig along Highway 16 and got stuck. Through grief,...
