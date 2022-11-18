ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UT San Antonio

Scholarship enables UTSA quarterback to make a positive impact

NOVEMBER 21, 2022 — UTSA graduate student and Roadrunners Football champion quarterback Frank Harris, has been playing football since the age of five. He grew up in Converse, Texas, where he spent much of his time playing sports, riding horses, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022

UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
KENS 5

UTSA ranked in Coaches Poll after winning 8 straight, clinching Conference USA regular season crown

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners have cracked the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time all season. After winning eight straight games and clinching the Conference USA regular season crown with a 41-7 victory at Rice, Jeff Traylor's team is now ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll. The Runners also got the most points in the AP Poll for any team that wasn't ranked in the top 25.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HuskyMaven

Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW

J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Louis D Brandeis High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX

If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
KERRVILLE, TX

