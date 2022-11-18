ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows

Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New mini checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson to help travelers get though TSA

ATLANTA — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said they are expecting one million more passengers to come through the airport this Thanksgiving than last year. A new mini checkpoint area is expected to relieve wait times. The area is separate from the main TSA line. It was used...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

USPS warns against using blue drop boxes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United States Postal Service officials have issued a warning to avoid sending valuables through blue mail drop boxes. According to officials, it is important to put your mail in before the last collection of the day to make sure letters aren’t stolen overnight.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke

An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
ATLANTA, GA

