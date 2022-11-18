Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows
Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period. Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. Atlanta, specifically, could see...
WXIA 11 Alive
New mini checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson to help travelers get though TSA
ATLANTA — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said they are expecting one million more passengers to come through the airport this Thanksgiving than last year. A new mini checkpoint area is expected to relieve wait times. The area is separate from the main TSA line. It was used...
fox5atlanta.com
Destructive giant snail intercepted by ‘Beagle Brigade’ at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - The Atlanta airport’s so-called "Beagle Brigade" found a stash of prohibited items coming in from overseas including a massive invasive snail, which agricultural officials consider among the most destructive. The Customs and Border Protection’s K9 unit at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caught the scent coming from luggage...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
62-year-old woman receives big boost from Georgia Natural Gas Foundation
ATLANTA — A local company that helps seniors stay in their homes and helps build generational wealth in disadvantaged communities received a big boost on Thursday. HouseProud received a $120,000 check from Georgia Natural Gas Foundation to fund repairs for seniors in need. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer met with...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer's body cam shows arrest of man accused of carrying box cutters on Frontier flight
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released the body cam video from officers responding to a Frontier Airlines flight to Tampa that was diverted after a passenger was found with a box cutter on board. The video shows passengers being hurried from the flight that departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UPDATE: 1 arrested after 2 people shot dead near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
USPS warns against using blue drop boxes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United States Postal Service officials have issued a warning to avoid sending valuables through blue mail drop boxes. According to officials, it is important to put your mail in before the last collection of the day to make sure letters aren’t stolen overnight.
Amid long security lines, Hartsfield-Jackson opens overflow checkpoint
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has opened an overflow screening checkpoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
ATLANTA - Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations. While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive. AAA says Georgia's average...
Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work
Hartsfield-Jackson will pay $92 million for a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse D.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
Frontier Airlines offering new destination flights from Atlanta airport starting at $99
ATLANTA — Want to ditch the winter weather without breaking the bank?. Low-cost airline Frontier is adding a new warm weather destination from Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The airline is offering non-stop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to San Jose in...
Newnan Times-Herald
CCSO: Atlanta man goes up in smoke
An Atlanta man is in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after smoke and the smell of weed came out of his car at a license safety check point. Patrick Turner, 27, of Atlanta, was arrested early Thursday on charges of felony narcotic possession, firearm possession by a convicted felon and operating on a suspended or revoked license after stopping at the check point, which was located at the I-85 South Exit 51 off-ramp at Highway 154.
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
Comments / 0