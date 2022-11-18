Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
KULR8
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
county17.com
CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
county17.com
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
Wyoming Man Dead After Box Truck, Pickup Collide Head-On
A 33-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a head-on collision in Campbell County last Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 138.5 on Wyoming 59 north of Gillette. According to a crash summary, a commercial box truck was headed south...
buckrail.com
Wyoming native to make debut at Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following in the footsteps of a famous parent can prove a challenge for any artist, but for Ned LeDoux, his authentic Wyoming roots inspire his own music, in the same tradition that fueled his father, the legendary Chris LeDoux. On Thursday, Dec 15, the Kaycee, Wyoming native and resident will bring his rocking show and western roots to the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a country dance party.
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
oilcity.news
Big Horn County authorities seek woman on felony animal cruelty charges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Greybull Police Department says it is seeking a woman on a felony arrest warrant for 25 counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release on Tuesday. The warrant for Carol Rea Kaiser, 55, was issued out of Big Horn County, the release said. Anyone...
Sheridan Media
Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk
Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0