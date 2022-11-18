Read full article on original website
Stanley County FFA Members Compete at District 6 Event
Stanley County FFA members competed at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development Event held in Miller Nov. 15, 2022. The events competed in were Marketing Plan, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Ag. Sales. The Marketing Plan team of Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela, and Spencer Sargent placed second and Grace...
Eagle Butte man sentenced on firearm charge
A federal judge has determined the punishment for a 34 year old man from Eagle Butte convicted of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Joseph Elsey was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Stanley County High School’s Hanson, Smedley perform well at regional contest
Stanley County High School students competed at the Region 2B Oral Interp Competition at Cedar Shores Resort in Oacoma with 10 schools competing. Congrats to Emily Hanson who placed 3rd in the Storytelling Category and Hope Smedley who placed 2nd in the Serious Category.
