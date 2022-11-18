ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Butte, SD

Stanley County FFA Members Compete at District 6 Event

Stanley County FFA members competed at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development Event held in Miller Nov. 15, 2022. The events competed in were Marketing Plan, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Ag. Sales. The Marketing Plan team of Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela, and Spencer Sargent placed second and Grace...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
Eagle Butte man sentenced on firearm charge

A federal judge has determined the punishment for a 34 year old man from Eagle Butte convicted of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Joseph Elsey was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
EAGLE BUTTE, SD

