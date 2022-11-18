Fairport’s Meuwissen takes second in state diving finals

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport senior diver Sophie Meuwissen finished her high school career with a splash, taking second in the state diving finals.

The two-time Section V champion finished with 537.55 points, good for the silver medal among the 39 divers at the Webster Aquatic Center.

Junior Rachel Yang from Jericho on Long Island took the top spot with 571.15 points, setting a new state record.

Top Section V finishers included Pittsford’s Kate Cooper who finished 7th, Brighton’s Cecilia Hanuch who came in 11th, and Pittsford’s Jamie Kotalik who took 12th.

The swimming preliminaries were also held on Friday, with the finals on Saturday.

Full results can be found on the state’s website .

