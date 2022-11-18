Read full article on original website
SFGate
Quentin Tarantino Tells Off Critics Upset With N-Word Use and Violence in His Films: Go ‘See Something Else’
Quentin Tarantino has the following message for anyone upset with the graphic violence and frequent use of the N-word in his movies: “See something else.” The director had no apologies or regrets when recently asked by Chris Wallace about the backlash he often gets from viewers. Tarantino was a guest on Wallace’s HBO Max talk series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” and said that people who don’t like the content in his movies just shouldn’t see them, period.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Bob Dylan Told Guns N’ Roses to Cover His Song Because He Wanted Money, but He Didn’t Like Their Version
Bob Dylan released "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" in 1973. He told Guns N' Roses that they should cover the song in the 1990s.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022
Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022. According to Apple Music, although many...
Composer and writer Ned Rorem, who won a Pulitzer and a Grammy, dies at 99
Ned Rorem is known for his vast output of compositions and for his barbed and sometimes scandalous prose.
SFGate
Dua Lipa and Elton John, Future, Lizzo, Selena Gomez Among Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers; Annual Brunch to Honor Top Songs in Music
Variety is pleased to announce the honorees for its sixth annual Hitmakers celebration. The Nov. 30 issue and accompanying event looks back at the year in music and recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Luminate. Hitmakers culminates with an invitation-only brunch held on Saturday, December 3.
SFGate
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
SFGate
Brandy to Play Cinderella in ‘Descendants’ Movie ‘The Pocketwatch’
The singer and actor, whose most lauded screen performance was her turn as the humble princess in the 1997 Disney TV movie “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” will play Cinderella again in the upcoming Disney+ film “The Pocketwatch.”. More from Variety. 'Percy Jackson' Disney+ Series Adds Jay...
SFGate
‘Dead to Me’ Creator and Cast Explain Season 3 Pregnancy Surprise and ‘Full Circle’ Meaning Behind That Devastating Ending
Writer and executive producer Liz Feldman decided how to end “Dead to Me” while filming Season 2 in 2020 — but she still felt a bit of pressure when it actually came time to wrap up such a personal show. More from Variety. “I felt a little...
SFGate
Santigold Returns to Roots With Band-Backed ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Santigold, aka Santi White, may have nixed her North American tour, but those missing her live set can tune into a special one via NPR’s Tiny Desk performance. The set hearkens back to White’s roots when she was in the punk band Stiffed. “What’s really interesting and special about this is that it gave me an opportunity when I was thinking, you know, what am I gonna do, like I’m not really an unplugged artist… And I was like, punk — which is kinda my roots as a performer — is kind of raw.” So, she assembled a band for the set.
SFGate
After fine-tuning, 'The Hours' with Fleming opens at the Met
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Puts’ “The Hours” has had more than a few hours of changes since it was first heard in a pair of concert performances in Philadelphia last March. The first composition in a novel arrangement between the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera was presented twice last March at Verizon Hall, then fine-tuned by the production team before its staged debut in New York on Tuesday night.
SFGate
Leslie Jordan Receives ‘Love. Light. Leslie.’ Memorial Tribute in Hometown: ‘If Only We Had Had Him Longer’
“Love. Light. Leslie.” became the theme of the day following a private funeral held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for actor, singer, and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died last month at age 67 following a fatal car crash. In a public memorial of the same name, his hometown rallied together more than 2,000 people to celebrate his life.
soultracks.com
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad
I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
SFGate
Women in Film and Television International Appoints Susan Liddy as New President – Global Bulletin
Women in Film and Television International has appointed Dr. Susan Liddy as its new president. The former chair of Women in Film and Television Ireland will step into the role that has been occupied by Swedish producer Helen Granqvist since 2018. The pair will work together for the coming months as co-presidents until Liddy assumes the helm in August 2023.
tatler.com
Mayfair townhouse where Handel and Hendrix both lived will become a museum of musical greatness
A Mayfair townhouse which has was home to not one, but two, musical greats is poised to be transformed into a ‘major British attraction’, thanks to a £1 million donation. The house, on Brook Street, was home to 18th-century composer of the Messiah, George Frideric Handel, who lived there for 36 years. Some 200 years later, it became the home to legendary American guitarist, singer and songwriter Jim Hendrix. The combination of Handel and Hendrix makes the address a potential site of musical pilgrimage.
SFGate
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Begins Filming New Original Movie ‘Dime Lo Que Quieres’ (EXCLUSIVE)
TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX+ has just begun the filming of its original romantic comedy movie “Dime Lo que Quieres” (“Tell Me What You Really Want”), starring Manolo Cardona (“Who Killed Sara?”), “Club of Crows’” Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) and “Better Call Saul’s” Tony Dalton.
