Santigold, aka Santi White, may have nixed her North American tour, but those missing her live set can tune into a special one via NPR’s Tiny Desk performance. The set hearkens back to White’s roots when she was in the punk band Stiffed. “What’s really interesting and special about this is that it gave me an opportunity when I was thinking, you know, what am I gonna do, like I’m not really an unplugged artist… And I was like, punk — which is kinda my roots as a performer — is kind of raw.” So, she assembled a band for the set.

1 HOUR AGO