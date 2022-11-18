ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida

Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram

CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
Southern Grounds preparing for airport restaurant

Southern Grounds Coffee is preparing to build-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at an estimated cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. Jacksonville-based...
JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit

Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday

WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
