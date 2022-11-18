Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida
Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
A new sheriff in town: T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new sheriff in town!. Months on the campaign trail culminated in all of about a 15 minute swearing in ceremony for T.K Waters at his home church, Bible Believers Baptist Church Sunday, surrounded by family and friends. Although he was just sworn in, Waters...
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland will never be forgotten. Reminders of him sit throughout his family’s home. A candle to remind them of his light. Freeland, 36, died while trying to save someone from a trapped vehicle. He died a hero. As his mother, Terona Feacher, reflects on...
First Coast News
Jordan Davis honored 10 years later at community Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hot food and music filled the streets around the Clara White Mission in Downtown Jacksonville for this year’s Feed the City Pre-thanksgiving community luncheon. The event not only fed those in need, but also honored the life of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old killed at a...
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
Jacksonville Daily Record
CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram
CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
First Coast News
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
$300,000 raised at annual McKenzie’s Run in Ponte Vedra
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 1500 people hit the ground running in Ponte Vedra for The 13th Annual McKenzie’s Run benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. The run took place early Saturday morning at ‘THE PLAYERS Championship Stadium Course. Leaders say nearly $300,000...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Grounds preparing for airport restaurant
Southern Grounds Coffee is preparing to build-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at an estimated cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. Jacksonville-based...
JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit
Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
Remembering Jordan Davis 10 years later: Celebration of life and tribute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 10 years after the murder of Jordan Davis, family members help the community in his honor. The Jordan Davis Foundation was started by Jordan Davis’ dad, Ron Davis, to provide education and travel opportunities for youth across the nation. Jordan Davis was 17 years old when he was murdered in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 in what became known nationally as the “loud music murder.” The Jordan Davis Foundation is Jordan’s legacy.
fscj.edu
FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday
WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a Week For Life from CASH4LIFE draw game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Richard Williams, 53, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize. Williams matched five out of five numbers on his ticket without the Cash Ball from the CASH4LIFE drawing held July 28. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
