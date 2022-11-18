Read full article on original website
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
wabi.tv
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
Gorham students working on project to use business skills in real world
GORHAM, Maine — Fifth graders in the gifted and talented (GT) program at Village Elementary School in Gorham are working on a project to learn what it takes to run a business. Mow's Munchies came to help out. The teacher of the gifted and talented program, Christine Karcanes, was...
NECN
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
Some Jay elementary students in ER after ingesting magnets
JAY, Maine — Some students from Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay went to the emergency room after ingesting magnets, according to a recent community message. Several students brought small, round magnets to school and shared them with other students, Principal Pat St. Clair shared on Friday. Some students reportedly ingested the shared magnets and went to the emergency room.
WGME
'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
coast931.com
Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth
Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
The 'Maine Souvenir Shop' in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to officials
SACO, Maine — Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to a Sunday night release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. Story: Police officers in Saco are searching for a 24-year-old woman last seen at a department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday evening.
WGME
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Pick Speaker Who Resigned from Portland Amid Parking Controversy
The Maine House Democrats on Thursday selected the legislators who will lead the caucus in the upcoming session of the State Legislature, selecting for the top spot a former City of Portland employee who was investigated for misconduct and resigned amid controversy. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) will serve as...
Answers to the age-old question: Is it safe to stuff the turkey?
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common Thanksgiving questions is whether to stuff the turkey. First and foremost, is it safe?. David Turin, chef and owner of David’s Restaurant, told NEWS CENTER Maine he does not recommend filling your turkey with stuffing. But if you do, there is a safe way to do it without risking salmonella.
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
'To stuff or not to stuff?' is the question ahead of this Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common Thanksgiving questions is, 'to stuff or not to stuff the turkey? And Is it safe?. Chef and owner of David’s Restaurant, David Turin, told NEWS CENTER Maine, he does not recommend filling your turkey with stuffing this year but if you do, there is a safe way to do it without subjecting your family to salmonella.
First elected, seated openly trans state lawmaker speaks in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Danica Roem, the first elected and seated openly transgender state lawmaker in the U.S., spoke in Portland on Thursday, encouraging others to run for public office. In 2017, she unseated an incumbent in the Virginia House of Delegates and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem,...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
