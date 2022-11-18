ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
FALMOUTH, ME
NECN

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
YARMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Some Jay elementary students in ER after ingesting magnets

JAY, Maine — Some students from Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay went to the emergency room after ingesting magnets, according to a recent community message. Several students brought small, round magnets to school and shared them with other students, Principal Pat St. Clair shared on Friday. Some students reportedly ingested the shared magnets and went to the emergency room.
JAY, ME
WGME

'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
FALMOUTH, ME
Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Threats lead to school closures in Falmouth, Yarmouth

Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, Falmouth school leaders closed all schools in the district. Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said, “the campus is secure,” and police “will continue to investigate this threat.”. Meanwhile,...
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry

ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
YORK COUNTY, ME
