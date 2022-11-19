Valley Supportive Housing has completed the acquisition of a property in Staunton that will provide an additional 20 apartment units effective Jan. 1. The non-profit started with 10 apartments in a former day-care center in 2006. Since then, VSH has added an additional 32 units in the Staunton area. When renovations are complete at a former commercial space on Pump Street, VSH will have a total of 68 apartments in the city.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO