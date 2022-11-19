ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Heifetz, Mary Baldwin renew agreement to host summer music program through 2027

Mary Baldwin University and the Heifetz International Music Institute will extend their agreement for Heifetz to conduct its world-renowned music program and its Festival of Concerts on MBU’s Staunton campus through 2027. Each summer, the Institute attracts exceptional young string musicians from around the world who live, study, practice...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Amy Snider named Acting Deputy City Manager in Harrisonburg

Amy Snider, who as Harrisonburg’s assistant to the city manager has led numerous significant community initiatives since joining the organization in 2019, has been named acting deputy city manager. The announcement, effective immediately, places Snider as the chief advisor to City Manager Ande Banks, who previously held the position...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Valley Support Housing acquires property, will provide 20 apartment units

Valley Supportive Housing has completed the acquisition of a property in Staunton that will provide an additional 20 apartment units effective Jan. 1. The non-profit started with 10 apartments in a former day-care center in 2006. Since then, VSH has added an additional 32 units in the Staunton area. When renovations are complete at a former commercial space on Pump Street, VSH will have a total of 68 apartments in the city.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro, finally, moving forward with proposed West End fire substation

Waynesboro voters, way, way back in 2007, approved a referendum to have the city build a fire department substation in the West End. The City Council, led by former Mayor Frank Lucente, moved to block the project, citing a technicality with the publication of a legal notice in the local newspaper, and 15 years later, there is no fire station approved by the voters.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hanover County: Two injured in chain-reaction crash on I-295 overnight

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 33 on I-295 in Hanover County Tuesday morning that resulted in two people with non-life-threatening injuries being sent to the hospital. According to VSP, a truck hauling a utility trailer lost its load, leaving the utility trailer in the...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

