ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought

By Kimberly Craig, Marlon Falconer
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YLL4_0jGKoBnz00

"He was quite scared. He said he feared for his life," an undercover Detroit Police Department officer said about a food delivery driver who was carjacked at gunpoint around midnight Friday.

The robbery was a setup from the start.

Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for the driver to drop off the order.

The people who live at that house told 7 Action News that they didn't order any food but saw police officers searching the backyard of a vacant house next door around 3 a.m.

It seems the carjackers gave the couple's address to the restaurant when placing the order but then waited in the rear of the vacant house to watch for the delivery driver to pull up. And when he got out of his vehicle, he was ordered to the ground.

The carjackers stole his vehicle, cash and personal belongings at gunpoint.

After the carjackers took off in his car, the driver went to a nearby gas station to call 911. Within minutes, officers arrived and then activated members of CATS.

And by 3 a.m. with the assistance of uniformed officers and Michigan State Police, three suspects had been arrested. Two of them matched the victim's description. Police also recovered a firearm that also matched the victim's description.

"If you're thinking about doing a carjacking, don't do it," said Lt. Dana Russell, who heads up DPD's Organized Crime.

Russell stressed the unit's commitment to driving down the number of carjackings in the city and said they've begun initiating federal prosecution of carjacking cases to increase the penalties in hopes of getting would-be carjackers to think twice.

"It may seem like it's easy and you can get away with it, but you're not," CATS Sgt. Otha Craighead said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy