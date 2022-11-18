ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Will Brandon Nimmo be Mets’ version of Yankees bust Jacoby Ellsbury?

Before the 2014 season, the New York Yankees gave Jacoby Ellsbury a seven-year, $153-million deal, the biggest free agent contract ever signed by a center fielder. You know how that story ended. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now, New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo is the star...
QUEENS, NY

