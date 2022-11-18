Read full article on original website
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Ex-MVP hits open market, could impact Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Lots of teams, actually. That includes possibly the New York Mets and New York Yankees who could see their slugging outfielder walk as they explore free agency. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo aren’t the only slugging outfielders on the market.
Mets in Contact With Yankees’ Free Agent Jameson Taillon
An MLB insider reports that the Mets checked in with Taillon this winter
Will Brandon Nimmo be Mets’ version of Yankees bust Jacoby Ellsbury?
Before the 2014 season, the New York Yankees gave Jacoby Ellsbury a seven-year, $153-million deal, the biggest free agent contract ever signed by a center fielder. You know how that story ended. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now, New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo is the star...
